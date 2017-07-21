Bombardier delivers
the first dual-class, 86-seat Q400 aircraft to Philippine Airlines
Via
MARKETWIRE
July 21, 2017
TORONTO, Ontario –
Bombardier Commercial Aircraft delivered the world's first dual-class,
86 seat turboprop aircraft to Philippine Airlines at its facility in
Toronto, Canada, where the aircraft is manufactured.
"We congratulate Philippine
Airlines for taking delivery of the world's first dual-class, 86-seat
Q400 aircraft, and are confident that the airline will continue to
benefit from the outstanding performance of Bombardier turboprops,"
said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "This
delivery is an example of how Bombardier's Q400 is an ideal solution
for airlines that require higher-performance and larger turboprops as
they develop regional routes to meet increasing passenger demand.
Bombardier is proud to have the only commercial turboprop available
today to offer up to 90 seats."
"With its superior
performance capabilities, unmatched profitability advantages and
exceptional passenger experience, the new Q400 aircraft will enable
Philippine Airlines to increase its competitiveness and set a new
standard for turboprops in the region," said Jaime J. Bautista,
President and Chief Operating Officer, Philippine Airlines. "We are
excited to bring this new aircraft back to the Philippines, and are
confident that the Q400 aircraft will continue to play a significant
role in positioning Philippine Airlines as a five-star airline and in
regaining its dominance in the domestic market."
Philippine Airlines' new
Q400 aircraft is configured with 86 seats in economy and premium
economy classes with a 29-inch and 33-inch seat pitch respectively.
The aircraft delivered today is scheduled to enter into service in two
weeks.
This milestone aircraft is
part of Philippine Airlines' purchase agreement announced on December
8, 2016 - which included a firm order for five Q400 aircraft and
purchase rights for an additional seven. Following the exercise of the
purchase rights announced at the 2017 International Paris Air Show,
Philippine Airlines now has firm orders for 12 Q400 aircraft.
About Philippine Airlines
Philippine Airlines (PAL) is
the flag carrier of the Philippines. Headquartered in Manila, PAL
celebrates its 76th anniversary this year as the first commercial
airline in Asia. Operating out of its hubs at Ninoy Aquino
International Airport of Manila and Mactan-Cebu International Airport
of Cebu with a fleet of 81 aircraft, PAL serves 30 destinations in the
Philippines and over 45 destinations internationally.
About Bombardier
Bombardier is the world's
leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead
while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by
answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable
transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all,
our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.