The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Twitter
 
 
more news...

DPWH-Biliran joins 119th DPWH anniversary and sportsfest celebration

ADE Bollido attends district engineer candidates training course

CHINA: A state built on graves will not last

Coconut association clarifies AHA’s advisory on coconut oil

Muslim OFW breaks waves; Opens the first Japanese Halal resto in the PH

Our spiritual and supernatural world

Lumad forced to evacuate anew for fear of aerial strikes

16 PH firms bag US$23.4 export sales in major Taiwan food show

 
 

 

 

 

 
 

DPWH auditors assess Samar I’s ISO compliance

DPWH Internal Quality Audit

By ELENOR A. ANOLLADO
July 18, 2017

CALBAYOG CITY – In line with the department’s thrust to standardized processes in the District Engineering Offices, the District Offices nationwide are directed to prepare for the ISO certification complying to the requirements of ISO 9001:2015.

After a series of ISO Awareness Activities starting with the benchmarking in the pilot district of the region, the launching of Samar I’s ISO journey and various orientation and readings, the Samar First District Engineering is subjected to an Internal Quality Audit (IQA) by Auditors from DPWH-Central Office together with other district offices nationwide this July to August 2017.

The IQA will determine conformance to the DPWH documented quality management system and to the requirements of ISO 9001:2015; verify legal compliance, and determine area for improvements in all processes.

IQ Auditors do an extensive auditing of all processes and requirements in all sections and units of the district trying to point out conformities and present areas for improvement. The audit wind up with the discussion of the auditors and key officials of the recommendations made to fully conform to 2017-19 ISO 9001:2015 which will be conducted by the third party second semester of this year.

 

 