DPWH auditors
assess Samar I’s ISO compliance
By ELENOR A. ANOLLADO
July 18, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY – In
line with the department’s thrust to standardized processes in the
District Engineering Offices, the District Offices nationwide are
directed to prepare for the ISO certification complying to the
requirements of ISO 9001:2015.
After a series of ISO
Awareness Activities starting with the benchmarking in the pilot
district of the region, the launching of Samar I’s ISO journey and
various orientation and readings, the Samar First District Engineering
is subjected to an Internal Quality Audit (IQA) by Auditors from DPWH-Central
Office together with other district offices nationwide this July to
August 2017.
The IQA will determine
conformance to the DPWH documented quality management system and to
the requirements of ISO 9001:2015; verify legal compliance, and
determine area for improvements in all processes.
IQ Auditors do an extensive
auditing of all processes and requirements in all sections and units
of the district trying to point out conformities and present areas for
improvement. The audit wind up with the discussion of the auditors and
key officials of the recommendations made to fully conform to 2017-19
ISO 9001:2015 which will be conducted by the third party second
semester of this year.