Christ’s cross
opens heaven’s gate
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
July 23, 2017
INDEED, it is Christ’s cross
that does the trick. Our own salvation, our capacity to open heaven’s
gate has to pass through the cross of Christ, and not just any cross.
Christ’s cross is the key.
It’s in Christ’s cross that
all our sins are borne by Christ himself and forgiven. It’s where our
death leads to our life everlasting. It’s where we can truly say we
are united with Christ.
We need to carry that cross,
as Christ himself said. "Whosoever will come after Me, let him deny
himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me.” (Mk 8,34) We need to
do everything to fulfill this indication of Christ everyday.
Any suffering we have in
this life, be it physical, moral or whatever, can be considered as the
cross of Christ as long as we unite that suffering to Christ’s
redemptive suffering and death on the cross. That’s simply because
Christ has made as his own all the suffering we can have.
We can make use of some
human devices so that we can be reminded of this wonderful truth of
our faith. One such device can be the practice of carrying a little
crucifix in our wallet, and taking it up from time to time to kiss it.
This can be done especially
just before going to bed so that we can associate the ending of our
day with this sublime sacrifice of Christ which we should try to
reflect in our life. We should try to end our day the way Christ ended
his life here on earth.
We can also do it upon
waking up in the morning to signify our intention to carry the cross
the whole day. It should mean that we are willing to suffer the way
Christ suffered. We should be willing to take on any offense the way
Christ accepted all the offenses and sins of men by accepting his
death on the cross.
We should try not to
over-react to any suffering that can come our way. As long as we unite
with the suffering of Christ, we can manage to echo what St. Paul once
said:
“We are afflicted in every
way, but not constrained; perplexed, but not driven to despair;
persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed; always
carrying about in the body the dying of Jesus, so that life of Jesus
may also be manifested in our body.” (2 Cor 4,8-10)
These words were spoken by
St. Paul in the context of showing how our weakness and suffering –
the fragile clay jars that we are, as St. Paul describes us – can
actually show God’s power working in us. In the same letter, St. Paul
precisely said that it’s when we are weak that we are strong. (cfr
12,10)
It’s important that our
attitude and reactions to suffering of whatever kind conform to this
reasoning of faith expressed by St. Paul. It’s a reasoning that
perfectly captures the reason behind Christ’s willing acceptance of
his suffering and death.
It is this kind of
suffering, this kind of cross that led to Christ’s resurrection, and
that will lead to our resurrection too. This is the kind of cross that
opens the gates of heaven for us!