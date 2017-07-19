The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

19 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) recovered in Basey, Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA
July 19, 2017

Improvised Explosive DevicesCAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Combined efforts from 801st Infantry (Bantay at Gabay) Brigade and 87th Infantry (Hinirang) Battalion with other intelligence units recovered 19 anti-personnel Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) technically known as CDX-2016 and other IED paraphernalia during a strike operation on Monday afternoon July 10, 2017, between km. 14 and km. 15 at Barangay Guirang, Basey, Samar.

Gathered information revealed that these IEDs will be used by the communist terrorists in launching their tactical offensives before and after the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of the President on July 24, 2017 to cause alarm and catch attention against the administration and use against military and PNP troops operating in area of Basey, Samar.

The successful recovery was the result of the community effort against these terrorists who were already tired from threats and extortions in their barangays.

Maj. Gen. Raul M. Farnacio, Commander 8ID said in his message: “We condemn the communist terrorists in their continuous manufacture and use of IEDs against humanities which is a clear violation on the provisions of the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect of Human Rights, International Humanitarian Law and rule of law. We commend the community of Basey for helping us recover these IEDs and we are looking forward for continuous partnership that could help us in preventing the evil activities of these terrorists towards the attainment of peace and development in whole Eastern Visayas,” Farnacio added.

 

 