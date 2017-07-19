19 Improvised
Explosive Devices (IEDs) recovered in Basey, Samar
By DPAO, 8ID PA
July 19, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Combined efforts from 801st Infantry (Bantay at Gabay)
Brigade and 87th Infantry (Hinirang) Battalion with other intelligence
units recovered 19 anti-personnel Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs)
technically known as CDX-2016 and other IED paraphernalia during a
strike operation on Monday afternoon July 10, 2017, between km. 14 and
km. 15 at Barangay Guirang, Basey, Samar.
Gathered information
revealed that these IEDs will be used by the communist terrorists in
launching their tactical offensives before and after the State of the
Nation Address (SONA) of the President on July 24, 2017 to cause alarm
and catch attention against the administration and use against
military and PNP troops operating in area of Basey, Samar.
The successful recovery was
the result of the community effort against these terrorists who were
already tired from threats and extortions in their barangays.
Maj. Gen. Raul M. Farnacio,
Commander 8ID said in his message: “We condemn the communist
terrorists in their continuous manufacture and use of IEDs against
humanities which is a clear violation on the provisions of the
Comprehensive Agreement on Respect of Human Rights, International
Humanitarian Law and rule of law. We commend the community of Basey
for helping us recover these IEDs and we are looking forward for
continuous partnership that could help us in preventing the evil
activities of these terrorists towards the attainment of peace and
development in whole Eastern Visayas,” Farnacio added.