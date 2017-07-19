19 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) recovered in Basey, Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

July 19, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Combined efforts from 801st Infantry (Bantay at Gabay) Brigade and 87th Infantry (Hinirang) Battalion with other intelligence units recovered 19 anti-personnel Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) technically known as CDX-2016 and other IED paraphernalia during a strike operation on Monday afternoon July 10, 2017, between km. 14 and km. 15 at Barangay Guirang, Basey, Samar.

Gathered information revealed that these IEDs will be used by the communist terrorists in launching their tactical offensives before and after the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of the President on July 24, 2017 to cause alarm and catch attention against the administration and use against military and PNP troops operating in area of Basey, Samar.

The successful recovery was the result of the community effort against these terrorists who were already tired from threats and extortions in their barangays.