

Ambassador Charles Jose delivers his remarks during the masquerade tea party, attended by Filipino community organization leaders and representatives.

PHL Embassy, Filipino community hold fundraising, letter writing for Marawi

Press Release

July 20, 2017

KUALA LUMPUR – The Philippine Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and the Federation of Filipino Associations in Malaysia (FFAM) mounted a fundraising and a letter-writing effort for those displaced and the soldiers in Marawi during the FFAM’s Masquerade Tea Party held on July 16 at the Impiana Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

Philippine Ambassador to Malaysia Charles C. Jose lauded the FFAM’s initiative in helping out those affected by the conflict. “I commend FFAM for initiating this event to raise funds to help out our brothers and sisters in Marawi, as well as for your letters of support to boost the morale of our soldiers there,” he said.

The tea party featured performances by Filipino-Malaysian singer Aloysius Cornelius Sisek and Malaysia-based Filipino band Harmony and Rhythm, raffle draws, a fashion show and auction featuring creations by Filipino accessories designer Gina Frias and a Best Dressed contest to award those who came to the party in their best attire.

During the event, the community raised RM5,500 (around PhP65,000) in raffle ticket sales alone, with the proceeds going to those displaced by the conflict. The Embassy will send the letters and postcards from the community to the Department of Foreign Affairs for onward transmittal to the frontlines.

Present during the event were FFAM officers led by its president Vergie Alvaro, members of the Filipino community and Embassy officers and staff.