|
Ambassador
Charles Jose delivers his remarks during the masquerade tea
party, attended by Filipino community organization leaders and
representatives.
PHL Embassy,
Filipino community hold fundraising, letter writing for Marawi
Press Release
July 20, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR – The
Philippine Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and the Federation of Filipino
Associations in Malaysia (FFAM) mounted a fundraising and a
letter-writing effort for those displaced and the soldiers in Marawi
during the FFAM’s Masquerade Tea Party held on July 16 at the Impiana
Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.
Philippine Ambassador to
Malaysia Charles C. Jose lauded the FFAM’s initiative in helping out
those affected by the conflict. “I commend FFAM for initiating this
event to raise funds to help out our brothers and sisters in Marawi,
as well as for your letters of support to boost the morale of our
soldiers there,” he said.
The tea party featured
performances by Filipino-Malaysian singer Aloysius Cornelius Sisek and
Malaysia-based Filipino band Harmony and Rhythm, raffle draws, a
fashion show and auction featuring creations by Filipino accessories
designer Gina Frias and a Best Dressed contest to award those who came
to the party in their best attire.
During the event, the
community raised RM5,500 (around PhP65,000) in raffle ticket sales
alone, with the proceeds going to those displaced by the conflict. The
Embassy will send the letters and postcards from the community to the
Department of Foreign Affairs for onward transmittal to the
frontlines.
Present during the event
were FFAM officers led by its president Vergie Alvaro, members of the
Filipino community and Embassy officers and staff.
The event is the first of a
series of fundraising efforts to be undertaken by the Filipino
community in Malaysia for those affected by the Marawi conflict.