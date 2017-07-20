|
DAR
officials from the central, regional, provincial and municipal
offices pose near the billboard of the newly-inaugurated
12-kilometer farm-to-market road implemented under the second
phase of the Agrarian Reform Communities Project in the
island-municipality of Almagro, Samar. In the photo are (right
to left) Engr. Cresencio Misagal, Rosario Regalado,
Undersecretary Sylvia Mallari, Regional Director Sheila Enciso,
Assistant Regional Directors Ma. Fe Malinao and Ismael Aya-ay,
and Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officer Pedrito Dejarlo.
DAR-8 turns over
most expensive project
By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
July 20, 2017
ALMAGRO, Samar – At
P72-million, the 12.7-kilometer farm-to-market road turned over here
recently by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) makes it the most
expensive single infrastructure project this agency has ever
implemented in Eastern Visayas.
DAR Undersecretary Sylvia
Mallari led the inauguration and turnover of the said project in this
island-municipality to the local government unit (LGU), a day after
she turned over a similar project in another island-municipality in
this province.
Mayor Kathleen Prudenciado
in her acceptance of the project implemented under the second phase of
the Agrarian Reform Communities Project (ARCP-II) said “I believe
development and progress (in this island paradise municipality) is so
near for us to achieve”.
According to her, the
Almagrohanon had long been dreaming for a road that would cross this
island.
Further, Association of Barangay Captains President Jenesa Tomamak
said “mararating na natin mula puno hanggang dulo na hindi dumadaan sa
karagatan”, as villagers used to travel around the island through the
sea that surrounds it using a motorboat.
With this more than
12-kilometer road passing through the barangays of Poblacion, Malobago,
Roño, Tonga-Tonga, Lunang, Talahid, Costa Rica-I and Costa Rica-II,
Tomamak disclosed that not only farmers and fishermen’s products could
be easily transported now, but these once remote areas could already
be penetrated in the delivery of other government services as well.
About 8,000 residents in
these areas with 450 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) are expected
to benefit from this project.
To the unending thanks from
the Almagrohanon, Mallari’s response was “Salamat sa pagbibigay sa
amin ng pagkakataon na kayo ay aming mapaglingkuran. Sa amin ang
karangalan na makapaglingkod sa inyong lahat.”
With this road, no place is
isolated anymore, Mallari added, and hoped quality of life in this
town, identified as a special agrarian reform community, would
continue to improve.
Meanwhile, Regional Director
Sheila Enciso explained the reason why the cost of the project was so
high was because of the excavations that took place in the opening of
the road.
The cost was shared by the
LGU and the national government thru a loan from the Asian Development
Bank.
Thus, Enciso reminded the
recipients to maintain it in good condition for 10 years. Otherwise,
the loan portion comprising 40 percent of the total cost will likewise
be shouldered by the LGU.