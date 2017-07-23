SFDEO foresees
flood-protected areas in Calbayog
By ELENOR A. ANOLLADO
July 23, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY – The
Samar First District Engineering Office (SFDEO) of the Department of
Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is eyeing on the ongoing construction
of the flood control structure along Jibatang River at Brgy. Lonoy,
Calbayog City which is appropriated P100m under the DPWH 2017 regular
infrastructure fund.
Jibatang River is a stream
and is located in Calbayog City, province of Samar. The estimate
terrain elevation above sea level is 45 meters knowing that excessive
heavy rains cause flooding, Jibatang River is described as one of the
low-lying areas of the Calbayog District where in nearby Barangays
particularly Brgy. Lonoy is greatly affected when water level rises.
With this, safety and health conditions in here are jeopardized that
is the reason behind the construction of flood control structure along
Jibatang River (upstream) is highly recommended.
The construction covers the
drainage and slope protection structure with a project duration of 180
calendar days. The project is under GAA 2017 with 701.25 linear meters
reinforced concrete river protection works on steel sheet piles
foundation. It is under contract with B. Vicencio construction.
This project is beneficial
to the residents of Brgy. Lonoy and the other occupants who live near
Jibatang River. It prevent flooding caused by heavy rains and changes
of weather and it provides a safe living for the residents.
One of local even said,
”Malaki ang maitutulong ng proyektong ito para sa amin, kundi dahil
dito palagi kaming inaabot ng mataas na baha tuwing may mga kalamidad
na dumarating”.
The project intends to
prevent flooding along the river side of the area especially during
rainy seasons and high tide. This will surely provide safety towards
the residents of Brgy. Lonoy.