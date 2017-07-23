The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

SFDEO foresees flood-protected areas in Calbayog

Calbayog flood control project

By ELENOR A. ANOLLADO
July 23, 2017

CALBAYOG CITY – The Samar First District Engineering Office (SFDEO) of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is eyeing on the ongoing construction of the flood control structure along Jibatang River at Brgy. Lonoy, Calbayog City which is appropriated P100m under the DPWH 2017 regular infrastructure fund.

Jibatang River is a stream and is located in Calbayog City, province of Samar. The estimate terrain elevation above sea level is 45 meters knowing that excessive heavy rains cause flooding, Jibatang River is described as one of the low-lying areas of the Calbayog District where in nearby Barangays particularly Brgy. Lonoy is greatly affected when water level rises. With this, safety and health conditions in here are jeopardized that is the reason behind the construction of flood control structure along Jibatang River (upstream) is highly recommended.

The construction covers the drainage and slope protection structure with a project duration of 180 calendar days. The project is under GAA 2017 with 701.25 linear meters reinforced concrete river protection works on steel sheet piles foundation. It is under contract with B. Vicencio construction.

This project is beneficial to the residents of Brgy. Lonoy and the other occupants who live near Jibatang River. It prevent flooding caused by heavy rains and changes of weather and it provides a safe living for the residents.

One of local even said, ”Malaki ang maitutulong ng proyektong ito para sa amin, kundi dahil dito palagi kaming inaabot ng mataas na baha tuwing may mga kalamidad na dumarating”.

The project intends to prevent flooding along the river side of the area especially during rainy seasons and high tide. This will surely provide safety towards the residents of Brgy. Lonoy.

 

 