CHINA: A state
built on graves will not last
A Statement by the Asian
Human Rights Commission
July 14, 2017
China has lost yesterday one
of its great sons, Nobel Laurate Mr. Liu Xiaobo. Indeed, Liu Xiaobo
was a criminal for the Chinese administration. They had sentenced him
to undergo a prison term of 11 years, after being convicted by what is
passed off as ‘judicial process’ in China. The crime for which Liu
Xiaobo was convicted is ‘inciting subversion of state power’ by
co-authoring the Charter 08 pro-democracy manifesto, which called for
the Communist Party in China to uphold the commitments made in the
constitution.
Anything that is even
remotely possible to be interpreted by Beijing as ‘organising for a
cause’ is perceived as a threat by the Chinese administration. This
approach is the defining character of a state that feels weekend
internally and a government that has no moral standing to remain in
power. The legislation Beijing enacted controlling all civil society
activities, internal and those that are supported from external
sources is a legislated evidence to this fear. So much so, today, a
non-Chinese seeking a language interpreter’s service within China has
to be reported to the authorities. Failing to do so is a crime.
Since its formation, China
has used its courts and the prosecutorial department to silence all
forms of public opinion, that the administration conceives as a threat
that could over time challenge the absolute authority of the Central
Party. Even lawyers appearing for their clients are not spared.
Make no mistake. What is
passed off as ‘judicial proceedings’ in China has no justice element
in it. It is merely a process, that serves the absolute authority of
the state and nothing more. Besides, the individuals who run these
institutions are deeply corrupt, like those in the administration. And
many of them are known to have ‘parked’ their ill-gotten wealth
outside the country.
China is one of the worst
economic examples of today. Its riches are built upon absolute
negation of freedom of the silenced. Anyone engaging in business with
China is merely supporting this inhuman process. This includes
international agencies, business houses and governments across the
world.
The only way for China to
change, is for the international community to call the black pot,
black. No government has dared to do this, as was in the case of Liu
Xiaobo. There has been not a single co-ordinated and sustained attempt
by the governments of the world, to publically place pressure upon
China to allow Liu Xiaobo to obtain proper medical treatment. At the
age of 61, his life rotted in detention.
Today heads of states have
made public statements condemning Liu Xiaobo’s untimely death. They
should also perhaps ask themselves in what length they have
contributed to this murder when they rolled out red carpets to Chinese
leaders visiting them?