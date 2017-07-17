|
Participants
of Biliran District Engineering Office (BDEO) together with Engr.
David P. Adongay Jr. (3rd from L), District Engineer pose with
BDEO Muse Representative, Ms. Malou A. Bernadas (4th from L)
before the start of the sportsfest activities.
DPWH-Biliran joins
119th DPWH anniversary and sportsfest celebration
Press Release
July 17, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran – The
employees of the Department of Public of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)
– Biliran District Engineering Office (BDEO) actively participated on
the DPWH Sportsfest activities in commemoration of the 119th DPWH
Anniversary Celebration with this year’s theme: “Kapayapaan ay Bigyan
Daan, Upang Kaunlaran ay Makamtan”.
Various activities were
lined-up on a two-day event from June 22-23, 2017. It was kicked off
with a grand parade from 13 District Engineering Offices including the
Regional Office en route from DPWH RO passing through DepEd-DOH-Leyte
Provincial Hospital – Pawing Elementary School and to DPWH Equipment
Management Division (EMD) where a thanksgiving mass followed.
Director Edgar B. Tabacon,
CESO IV formally opened the celebration as he warmly welcomes the
delegates of the sportsfest activity.
Participating Engineering
Offices were clustered into four categories. Cluster 1 were composed
of Regional Office, Tacloban DEO, and Leyte 1st DEO; Cluster 2 were
Biliran DEO, Leyte 2nd and 3rd DEO; Cluster 3 were composed of
Southern Leyte, Leyte 4th and Leyte 5th DEO; while Cluster 4 were
composed of the Northern Samar 1st and 2nd DEO, Eastern Samar, Samar
1st and Samar 2nd DEO.
The Presentation of
Participants and Muses by each clusters sets the fun and excitements
from all the participants followed by the Raising of Colors by cluster
head and their muses which was won from Cluster II. The Oath of
Sportsmanship followed led by Mr. Chito Nelson O. Eusores, President
of Leyte 1st RFEA.
By Regional Directors
Choice, Ms. Maria Efrason Pereña from Leyte 4th DEO bested other
district contestants for the Best Muse.
The awarding of the Best
Muse was done by the Regional Director followed with the ceremonial
toss of the basketball at the covered court of Leyte 1st DEO by
Director Tabacon together with Assistant Director Armando G. Estrella,
CESO IV which signals the start of the sportsfest activities.
Among the games played on
the opening day were basketball, volleyball (men and women),
badminton, table tennis, dart and chess which were held from different
venues.
On the same day, Photo
Exhibit Booth Contest and Food Trade Fair open at the Multi-purpose
hall of the Regional Office and a Laro ng Lahi Game Competition was
played.
The second day of the
celebration starts with the 4th Unity Run at 4:00 AM which directly
followed with the awarding of prizes for the Fun Run activity.
Championship games also
continue on the second day for the basketball, volleyball (men and
women), badminton, table tennis, dart and chess until afternoon.
The Search for Ms. DPWH 2017
competition which is one of the highlight of the celebration started
at 3:00 PM which holds until evening. Winners in the different
competitions such as the photo exhibit contest and the overall
sportsfest champion were also announced during the said pageant.
Before the night ends, the muse from Southern Leyte District
Engineering Office was hailed Ms. DPWH 2017.
The 119th Anniversary and
Sportsfest Celebration ended with a fellow ship night and a Curatcha
Dance Competition.