

Participants of Biliran District Engineering Office (BDEO) together with Engr. David P. Adongay Jr. (3rd from L), District Engineer pose with BDEO Muse Representative, Ms. Malou A. Bernadas (4th from L) before the start of the sportsfest activities.

DPWH-Biliran joins 119th DPWH anniversary and sportsfest celebration

Press Release

July 17, 2017

NAVAL, Biliran – The employees of the Department of Public of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) – Biliran District Engineering Office (BDEO) actively participated on the DPWH Sportsfest activities in commemoration of the 119th DPWH Anniversary Celebration with this year’s theme: “Kapayapaan ay Bigyan Daan, Upang Kaunlaran ay Makamtan”.

Various activities were lined-up on a two-day event from June 22-23, 2017. It was kicked off with a grand parade from 13 District Engineering Offices including the Regional Office en route from DPWH RO passing through DepEd-DOH-Leyte Provincial Hospital – Pawing Elementary School and to DPWH Equipment Management Division (EMD) where a thanksgiving mass followed.

Director Edgar B. Tabacon, CESO IV formally opened the celebration as he warmly welcomes the delegates of the sportsfest activity.

Participating Engineering Offices were clustered into four categories. Cluster 1 were composed of Regional Office, Tacloban DEO, and Leyte 1st DEO; Cluster 2 were Biliran DEO, Leyte 2nd and 3rd DEO; Cluster 3 were composed of Southern Leyte, Leyte 4th and Leyte 5th DEO; while Cluster 4 were composed of the Northern Samar 1st and 2nd DEO, Eastern Samar, Samar 1st and Samar 2nd DEO.

The Presentation of Participants and Muses by each clusters sets the fun and excitements from all the participants followed by the Raising of Colors by cluster head and their muses which was won from Cluster II. The Oath of Sportsmanship followed led by Mr. Chito Nelson O. Eusores, President of Leyte 1st RFEA.

By Regional Directors Choice, Ms. Maria Efrason Pereña from Leyte 4th DEO bested other district contestants for the Best Muse.

The awarding of the Best Muse was done by the Regional Director followed with the ceremonial toss of the basketball at the covered court of Leyte 1st DEO by Director Tabacon together with Assistant Director Armando G. Estrella, CESO IV which signals the start of the sportsfest activities.

Among the games played on the opening day were basketball, volleyball (men and women), badminton, table tennis, dart and chess which were held from different venues.

On the same day, Photo Exhibit Booth Contest and Food Trade Fair open at the Multi-purpose hall of the Regional Office and a Laro ng Lahi Game Competition was played.

The second day of the celebration starts with the 4th Unity Run at 4:00 AM which directly followed with the awarding of prizes for the Fun Run activity.

Championship games also continue on the second day for the basketball, volleyball (men and women), badminton, table tennis, dart and chess until afternoon.

The Search for Ms. DPWH 2017 competition which is one of the highlight of the celebration started at 3:00 PM which holds until evening. Winners in the different competitions such as the photo exhibit contest and the overall sportsfest champion were also announced during the said pageant. Before the night ends, the muse from Southern Leyte District Engineering Office was hailed Ms. DPWH 2017.