ADE Bollido attends district engineer candidates training course

Press Release
July 14, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran – Engr.
Alfredo L. Bollido, OIC-Assistant District Engineer of Biliran
District Engineering Office (DEO) attended a 24-day District Engineer
Candidates Training Course from May 9- June 9, 2017 at the Department
of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Central Office, Manila.
The seminar workshop was
participated by 38 incumbent OIC-District Engineer, Assistant District
Engineer and OIC- Assistant District Engineer of the DPWH from
different Regions of the country.
Considering the very
delicate and vital task of the department, Engr. Bollido said that the
24-day course for District Engineers is designed to equip them with
all the knowledge and skills that would make them competent and
effective in their roles and responsibilities in various stages of
project implementation.
Due to the nature of the
course, a variety of specialist resource personnel were invited within
and outside DPWH with expertise in the design, construction,
maintenance, materials quality control, project management, legal,
financial and administrative discipline.
Engr. Bollido said that the
training courses were divided into seven modules which cover the whole
24-day of training from 8:00AM - 5:00PM inclusive of one Saturday for
Project Evaluation an Assessment (Field).
Discussed under Module I are
the Principles of Management which mainly focuses on the Overview:
Management and Functions Planning, Organizing, Leading and
Controlling; Module II - Planning and Design which focuses on the
Environmental Impact Assessment and Detailed Feasibility Study; Module
III Contract and Resource Management which focuses on Communication
Management: The Importance of Stakeholders Relations and
Communications in Infrastructure Projects; Resources Management-
Equipment Utilization/ Allocation and Financial Management and
Control; Module IV- Construction Methods; Module V-Materials Quality
Control; Module VI – Project Monitoring and Control and Module VII –
Administrative and Legal Discipline which highlights the
Accountability of Public Officials.
Bollido revealed that the
methodologies employed during the training include lecture-discussion,
audio-visual presentation, workshop, case studies and project
evaluation and assessment.
“After every discussion, an
intellectual exercise were given at the end of every module and before
graduation, a comprehensive exam was given to us on the last day of
the training to gauge its effectiveness,” said Bollido.
At the end of the course,
participants were expected to enhance their managerial skills in
project implementation through following procedures for various
project categories, design data, criteria and standards; undertake and
evaluate the planning, design, construction, and schedules of
projects; undertake project evaluation and supervision of maintenance
of such local roads, and other infra projects; apply quality control
measures in project implementation; acquire the necessary know-how on
effective and efficient utilization and management of manpower,
materials and equipment; acquire effective communications in project
management; apply the latest and innovative approaches/ techniques in
project management; and be aware of the values that a District
Engineer should possess and internalize in their roles and
responsibilities.
The 24-day training ended
with the giving of certificates to all participants who successfully
completed the requirement of the course for the District Engineer
Candidates Training.