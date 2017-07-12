Coconut association
clarifies AHA’s advisory on coconut oil
By DTI-TIPG-EMB
July 12, 2017
MAKATI CITY – United
Coconut Association of the Philippines (UCAP) recently issued a
statement clarifying the American Heart Association’s (AHA) advisory
against the consumption of coconut oil.
In the statement, UCAP
mentioned that the advisory has gone viral with adverse effect on the
coconut oil since it is considered a saturated fat. UCAP called on
readers and users of coconut oil to be discerning of the said advisory
and news articles drawing conclusion that coconut oil is unhealthy.
According to Dr. Fabian M.
Dayrit of the Ateneo De Manila University, the AHA adopted a position
that ignores the distinction between medium-chain fatty acid (MCFA)
and long-chain fatty acid (LCFA) despite the numerous advances in this
certain field of science. Coconut oil is mostly medium-chain saturated
fats, the healthy type of fat. Detailed comparison of the fatty acid
composition shows that coconut oil is very different from animal fat.
Hence, studies that assume they are similar are consequently in error.
Furthermore, Asian and
Pacific Coconut Community also highlighted in their recent statement
the words of Dr. Bruce Fife, a USA Certified Nutritionist and Doctor
of Naturopathy Medicine, “You cannot say LDL is bad and HDL is good.”
He explained the two types of LDL: one small and dense, while the
other is large and soft. The large LDL is the type that is used in
making bile, hormones, and Vitamin D, which are all good for one’s
health. Dr. Fife further concluded that, “Eating coconut oil (and
other saturated fats) increases both HDL and the “good” LDL, thus,
lowering the risk of heart disease. This is one of the reasons why
populations that eat a lot of coconut oil have the lowest heart
disease rates in the world.”
Department of Trade and
Industry’s Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB) concurs with the stand of
industry associations such as United Coconut Associations of the
Philippines, Inc. and the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community that the
advisory is misleading as AHA based its findings on limited studies on
saturated fats.
"This is not the first time
this kind of negative publicity against coconut oil has happened. If
we will look closer to historical accounts, this has happened before.
It was magnified this time due to social media and technology," said
DTI Export Marketing Bureau Director Senen M. Perlada.
By and large, DTI will
continue to support the industry in sharing the good news about
coconut and its economic contribution to millions of Filipino farmers
and exporters.
Backed by recent studies and
firsthand experiences of its consumers around the globe, DTI will help
sustain the impressive health and economic contribution of coconut
products such as coconut oil, virgin coconut oil, coconut water,
coconut sugar, among others, by continued promotion through roadshows
in various markets which will eventually bring additional jobs and
income opportunities for Filipinos especially in the countryside.
American Heart Association
(AHA) issued a Presidential Advisory on Dietary Fats and
Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) on 15 June 2017 which recommended a
decrease in consumption of products high in saturated fat such as
dairy fat (butter), lard (pork), beef tallow, palm oil, palm kernel
oil, and coconut oil.