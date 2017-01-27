Catwalking on water in haute couture

Jessica Minh Anh stunningly opened 2017 with her iconic Seine river's floating runway

Press Release

January 27, 2017

PARIS – An innovative catwalk concept was created 5 years ago when a young model and entrepreneur decided to transform Seine River’s giant glass boat, Le Jean Bruel, into a 100-metre floating runway. Yesterday, the world witnessed the 5th outstanding installation of Jessica Minh Anh's infamous river catwalk as J Winter Fashion Show 2017 premiered 5 exquisite haute couture collections from various continents. Having added many international successes into her impressive portfolio, including the Eiffel Tower and Grand Canyon Skywalk’s phenomena, the multi-talented catwalk producer has maintained her magic on Paris’ water.

The concept

With an extraordinary vision, Jessica Minh Anh created an illusion of models walking on water by having guests seated facing the multifaceted glass windows and watch models walking in front of them while the boat was cruising. As a result, architectural wonders such as the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, Louvre, and the 37 bridges became the natural backdrop for the unique catwalk.

The fashion collections

The breath-taking opening saw Jessica Minh Anh appeared in a Princess Diana inspired haute couture dress made of white lace with a classic high neck, big shoulders, and a 2-metre long trail. Following the flawless beauty is a stunning model lineup in black, gold and white intricate designs with an emphasis on mermaid silhouettes. The “Retromantic” collection is a masterpiece of Indonesian talent Fetty Rusli, who brought class and elegance to Jessica Minh Anh’s theatrical catwalk.

Next, Malaysian fashion house Emmanuel Haute Couture unveiled 15 looks full of embroideries, transparency, layers, and floral ornamentation. A master at hourglass silhouettes, Samantha Chua’s exceptional designs portrayed a new level of charm, seduction, and opulence. The couturier successfully mixed handmade beadwork and extravagant embellishments with floor-length silky softness in classic black and red.

With a modern take on classic silhouettes, American designer Johanna DiNardo premiered a distinctive collection influenced by the beauty of the Seine and Paris. The alluring looks included pleated brocade skirts, water-like sleeve drapery, bias-cut panné velvet, and contoured metallic lace veils, edged in Swarovski crystals. Focusing on precision, handcraft, and detailed tailoring, Johanna’s collection exuded powerful individuality.

Adding femininity and glamour to the grand catwalk, Maria Ruth Fernanda from Jarkata presented a timeless haute couture collection which revealed meticulous fabric manipulation and advanced embellishment techniques. Using colour pallets such as deep red, royal blue, gold, and earthy beige on tulles, jacquard, silk, and taffeta, her designs perfectly accentuated a women’s body.

Closing the show with modern luxury and a bold statement, Filipino representative Sari Lazaro introduced her “Royal secret garden” collection, which celebrated impeccable craftsmanship, beadwork, and embroidery techniques. Marrying dramatic laser cut details on luxurious silks and soft flowing tulles and laces, the designer stirred up romance, mystique, and new age flairs. Saving the best for last, the finale design worn by Jessica Minh Anh was every inch portraying modernised royalty. With a special 3-dimension skirt, the striking couture dress highlighted Jessica Minh Anh’s perfect waistline while enhancing her charismatic and powerful presence. The collection triumphed the Far East’s captivating and enchanting fashion, which has been penetrating and harmonising with the Western world.

The beauty looks

To compliment Jessica Minh Anh’s extraordinary vision, American luxury cosmetics and skincare brand Elizabeth Arden joined force with UK’s salon ESHK to create an exclusive modern chic beauty look. The catwalk models appeared radiant with flawless and youthful skin, strong contours and highlights, and sophisticated one-side braided low bun hairstyle. The creative team accentuated Jessica Minh Anh's exotic beauty with Elizabeth Arden’s brand new eye-popping red lipstick and a custom-made architectural hair structure mimicking a futuristic flower. Jessica Minh Anh is known for her signature stand-out look, previously seen wearing artistically made Eiffel Tower, Burj Al Arab, Sydney Harbour Bridge, and One World Trade Center hair pieces.

Getting over the flooded 2016

The great success of J Winter Fashion Show 2017 was even more rewarding and well received considering Jessica Minh Anh’s 2016 river catwalk was affected by a heavy flood on the Seine. “We informed her 3 days before the show that she had to move it to a week later, and again 3 hours in advance on the new date that the boat would not move. She was calm, positive and very decisive. She impressed us all.” said Marco Goncalvez, Director of Operations, Bateaux Mouches. The model had the boat positioned at the angle where the Eiffel Tower was the most visible, and went on to produce one of the best catwalks to date. It was not the first time Jessica Minh Anh was proved an effective problem solver, as she also saved her epic catwalk at Gemasolar power plant the year before after an unexpected and destructive storm. As Madame Figaro stated “With Jessica Minh Anh, nothing is impossible”

J Winter Fashion Show was supported by Montblanc, Elizabeth Arden, ESHK UK, Bateaux Mouches, DOT Laser UK, ProPress UK, and Belmont Hotel Paris. The high profile event included a VIP red carpet entrance, the iconic runway, and the VIP party with drinks, canapés, and live music on board Le Jean Bruel. The flawless production marked a new era in Jessica Minh Anh’s fashion world domination, as she increases her number of shows per year to 4. We shall wait with excitement for her next catwalk announcement, expected in April 2017.

The producer