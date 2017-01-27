Catwalking on water
in haute couture
Jessica Minh Anh stunningly
opened 2017 with her iconic Seine river's floating runway
January 27, 2017
PARIS – An innovative
catwalk concept was created 5 years ago when a young model and
entrepreneur decided to transform Seine River’s giant glass boat, Le
Jean Bruel, into a 100-metre floating runway. Yesterday, the world
witnessed the 5th outstanding installation of Jessica Minh Anh's
infamous river catwalk as J Winter Fashion Show 2017 premiered 5
exquisite haute couture collections from various continents. Having
added many international successes into her impressive portfolio,
including the Eiffel Tower and Grand Canyon Skywalk’s phenomena, the
multi-talented catwalk producer has maintained her magic on Paris’
water.
The concept
With an extraordinary
vision, Jessica Minh Anh created an illusion of models walking on
water by having guests seated facing the multifaceted glass windows
and watch models walking in front of them while the boat was cruising.
As a result, architectural wonders such as the Eiffel Tower, Notre
Dame, Louvre, and the 37 bridges became the natural backdrop for the
unique catwalk.
The fashion collections
The breath-taking opening
saw Jessica Minh Anh appeared in a Princess Diana inspired haute
couture dress made of white lace with a classic high neck, big
shoulders, and a 2-metre long trail. Following the flawless beauty is
a stunning model lineup in black, gold and white intricate designs
with an emphasis on mermaid silhouettes. The “Retromantic” collection
is a masterpiece of Indonesian talent Fetty Rusli, who brought class
and elegance to Jessica Minh Anh’s theatrical catwalk.
Next, Malaysian fashion
house Emmanuel Haute Couture unveiled 15 looks full of embroideries,
transparency, layers, and floral ornamentation. A master at hourglass
silhouettes, Samantha Chua’s exceptional designs portrayed a new level
of charm, seduction, and opulence. The couturier successfully mixed
handmade beadwork and extravagant embellishments with floor-length
silky softness in classic black and red.
With a modern take on
classic silhouettes, American designer Johanna DiNardo premiered a
distinctive collection influenced by the beauty of the Seine and
Paris. The alluring looks included pleated brocade skirts, water-like
sleeve drapery, bias-cut panné velvet, and contoured metallic lace
veils, edged in Swarovski crystals. Focusing on precision, handcraft,
and detailed tailoring, Johanna’s collection exuded powerful
individuality.
Adding femininity and
glamour to the grand catwalk, Maria Ruth Fernanda from Jarkata
presented a timeless haute couture collection which revealed
meticulous fabric manipulation and advanced embellishment techniques.
Using colour pallets such as deep red, royal blue, gold, and earthy
beige on tulles, jacquard, silk, and taffeta, her designs perfectly
accentuated a women’s body.
Closing the show with modern
luxury and a bold statement, Filipino representative Sari Lazaro
introduced her “Royal secret garden” collection, which celebrated
impeccable craftsmanship, beadwork, and embroidery techniques.
Marrying dramatic laser cut details on luxurious silks and soft
flowing tulles and laces, the designer stirred up romance, mystique,
and new age flairs. Saving the best for last, the finale design worn
by Jessica Minh Anh was every inch portraying modernised royalty. With
a special 3-dimension skirt, the striking couture dress highlighted
Jessica Minh Anh’s perfect waistline while enhancing her charismatic
and powerful presence. The collection triumphed the Far East’s
captivating and enchanting fashion, which has been penetrating and
harmonising with the Western world.
The beauty looks
To compliment Jessica Minh
Anh’s extraordinary vision, American luxury cosmetics and skincare
brand Elizabeth Arden joined force with UK’s salon ESHK to create an
exclusive modern chic beauty look. The catwalk models appeared radiant
with flawless and youthful skin, strong contours and highlights, and
sophisticated one-side braided low bun hairstyle. The creative team
accentuated Jessica Minh Anh's exotic beauty with Elizabeth Arden’s
brand new eye-popping red lipstick and a custom-made architectural
hair structure mimicking a futuristic flower. Jessica Minh Anh is
known for her signature stand-out look, previously seen wearing
artistically made Eiffel Tower, Burj Al Arab, Sydney Harbour Bridge,
and One World Trade Center hair pieces.
Getting over the flooded 2016
The great success of J
Winter Fashion Show 2017 was even more rewarding and well received
considering Jessica Minh Anh’s 2016 river catwalk was affected by a
heavy flood on the Seine. “We informed her 3 days before the show that
she had to move it to a week later, and again 3 hours in advance on
the new date that the boat would not move. She was calm, positive and
very decisive. She impressed us all.” said Marco Goncalvez, Director
of Operations, Bateaux Mouches. The model had the boat positioned at
the angle where the Eiffel Tower was the most visible, and went on to
produce one of the best catwalks to date. It was not the first time
Jessica Minh Anh was proved an effective problem solver, as she also
saved her epic catwalk at Gemasolar power plant the year before after
an unexpected and destructive storm. As Madame Figaro stated “With
Jessica Minh Anh, nothing is impossible”
J Winter Fashion Show was
supported by Montblanc, Elizabeth Arden, ESHK UK, Bateaux Mouches, DOT
Laser UK, ProPress UK, and Belmont Hotel Paris. The high profile event
included a VIP red carpet entrance, the iconic runway, and the VIP
party with drinks, canapés, and live music on board Le Jean Bruel. The
flawless production marked a new era in Jessica Minh Anh’s fashion
world domination, as she increases her number of shows per year to 4.
We shall wait with excitement for her next catwalk announcement,
expected in April 2017.
The producer
The Vietnamese born, Russian
raised, and Paris-based fashion model and catwalk producer gained her
formal education in IT in Malaysia and PR in the United Kingdom before
transforming London’s Tower Bridge into the world’s newest catwalk.
Besides her mind-blowing productions at iconic monuments including the
Eiffel Tower, PETRONAS Twin Towers’ Sky Bridge, Grand Canyon Skywalk,
One World Trade Center, and Gardens by the Bay’s Skyway, Jessica Minh
Anh is known for her “catwalks on water” on the Hudson river and Seine
river, as well as her “sky-high ocean catwalks” on the sun deck of
international cruise ships in Sydney, New York, and Dubai. Jessica
Minh Anh’s most visually attractive project, besides the Grand Canyon
Skywalk, is her runway in the middle of a solar power plant in Spain
as she added technology into her long list of catwalk elements.