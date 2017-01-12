In the name of
Jesus
By
Fr. Roy Cimagala,
roycimagala@gmail.com
January 12, 2017
WE should form the habit of
frequently invoking the name of Jesus. If there’s any name that we
should call most often, it should be that of Jesus. It is the most
important and necessary name we can call, as attested by St. Paul
himself who said:
“God greatly exalted him,
and bestowed on him the name which is above every name, that at the
name of Jesus, every knee should bend, of those in heaven and on earth
and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is
Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” (Phil 2,10-11)
Calling his name, for sure,
is never just an empty form of pietism, or some kind of superstition.
Calling his name corresponds to a basic necessity of ours who always
need to be helped, enlightened, strengthened and ultimately redeemed.
We are assured that Jesus
always listens to us and promptly attends to our needs, although in
ways that may be different from our own expectations. It’s not in
Jesus to be indifferent to our needs, no matter how unworthy and
undeserving we are. His great love for us will always lead him to
intervene always in our life.
The name of Jesus means “God
saves.” Invoking that name will always remind us of our need for
salvation, that is, our ultimate salvation from sin, from death, from
all pain and suffering. It’s not simply liberation from some
transitory hunger or worldly need. It’s liberation to eternal life.
If invoked with faith and
love, if done with great piety, calling the name Jesus can only give
us a lot of good. It can even give us an immediate relieving and
calming effect.
I remember that one time, I
had some muscle pain in my legs and in my back. A ‘manghihilot’ was
recommended to me, and he told me to have strong faith and to follow
him in calling the name of Jesus as he did his therapy. I must say
that it worked.
But more importantly, we
need to call Jesus’ name when we are faced with big challenges and
difficult, if not irresistible, temptations. Somehow doing so
generates a certain kind of spiritual strength that would enable us to
handle these situations effectively.
When we feel our weaknesses
stirred up, or when, for some mysterious reasons, we seem to be
strongly drawn or lured to do something sinful, calling the name of
Jesus would really help. More than just recovering our senses, we can
feel a strong mysterious spiritual force that will enable us to do
what we ought to do.
And if, in spite of
everything, we still manage to fall, then calling Jesus’ name
facilitates our repentance and reconciliation with God and with
others. We do not actually need to go far or do extraordinary things
for us to be helped, guided, enlightened, strengthened and redeemed.
We just need to call Jesus’ name, and the process of healing starts.
Some people question whether
it is practicable to be truly holy in the middle of the world that is
full of sin and temptations. The answer to that is a resounding,
‘yes.’ Christ would not command us to be holy if that is not doable.
And the practicability of holiness can start simply by calling the
name of Jesus – with faith, love and piety.
The lives of saints can
attest to this. And even our own personal experiences can prove it.
Calling Jesus’ name can immediately soften our mind and heart that can
tend to harden due to the pressures of life, not to mention, the
temptations and sin around.
Calling Jesus’ name will
always remind us to be good to others, to be charitable, understanding
and compassionate with them. It will prod us to think well of the
others, to be quick to serve and help them. It will push us to do a
lot of good, never saying enough.
Calling Jesus’ name will
help us to be quick to ask for forgiveness if we commit a mistake as
well as to forgive others. It will lead us along the way of humility
and patience.
Calling Jesus’ name will
strengthen us so we can tackle the many and endless challenges and
problems of life. It will help us to handle situations when we are
insulted, mocked and offended. It will encourage us to identify with
him on the cross when we suffer all kinds of injustice.
Calling Jesus’ name will
also show us what else to do to follow him all the way to the end.