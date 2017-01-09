ACCRALAW deploys
iManage for document and email management
Leading Philippines law firm
experiences streamlined workflow and greater efficiency with iManage
work product management
Via MARKETWIRE
January 9, 2017
CHICAGO, IL - iManage
today announced that the Angara Abello Concepcion Regala & Cruz Law
Office (ACCRALAW), a top tier Philippines-based firm servicing local
and international clientele, has chosen iManage Work for document and
email management. Since its establishment in 1972, ACCRALAW has grown
into a celebrated and multi-awarded service organization with over 140
lawyers today. True to its vision of "setting the pace in excellence
in the practice of law," ACCRALAW has pioneered the use of technology
in the legal profession.
"The delivery of legal
services should leverage technology. We believe in taking advantage of
the latest technology not only to improve the efficiency of rendering
legal services but also to reduce cost for the benefit of our clients
and to ensure our lawyers have a more conducive environment within
which to work," said Atty. Leland Villadolid Jr., litigation senior
partner with primary field of practice in Telecommunications and IT
and Head of the Firm's MIS Department. "The Firm recognizes the
advantages of today's technological advancements. Technology is used
exhaustively in ACCRALAW to improve the skills of its lawyers and to
render the best legal services to clients at a managed cost. In
iManage, ACCRALAW has deployed a sophisticated Work Product Management
system that encompasses document management, email management,
knowledge management, analytics, process automation and more."
In the first few months of
going live with iManage Work, ACCRALAW has already experienced
significant benefits. iManage Work integrates seamlessly with
ACCRALAW's existing practice management system, so that when a new
matter is created, a workspace is automatically generated in iManage
Work, without the need of manual intervention. Within minutes, users
can start saving and publishing documents to this centralized
repository, allowing anyone connected to the matter to search, access,
and view the related files -- saving valuable time and enabling more
efficient collaboration.
iManage Work has been rolled
out across all of the Firm's practice departments. As a result, the
Firm can better carry out work on behalf of its clients in areas
ranging from Litigation and Dispute Resolution, Corporate and Special
Projects and Intellectual Property, to Labor, Tax and other
specializations.
Before deciding on a Work
Product Management system, ACCRALAW exercised due diligence by
visiting several legal firms in neighboring Malaysia that were iManage
customers, to hear their opinions first-hand. "We talked to our peer
firms about iManage, and the feedback we got was very positive," said
Atty. Emerico O. De Guzman, the Firm's Managing Partner. "As we got
deeper into the evaluation process, we saw for ourselves what iManage
Work could do and the way it could make our professionals more
efficient."
iManage partner Business
Network Solutions (BNS) – headquartered in Malaysia, and serving
Southeast Asia – assisted ACCRALAW with their implementation of
iManage Work. The entire process – from information gathering, to
go-live date -- was completed in approximately four months.
"Forward-looking firms like
ACCRALAW pay attention to what other firms are using to help their
busy professionals get work done more effectively," said Dan Carmel,
iManage chief marketing officer. "With iManage Work, ACCRALAW is now
using tools designed for the modern workforce to improve productivity,
make better decisions, and work smarter."