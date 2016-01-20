Army chief visits
Stormtroopers
By DPAO, 8ID PA
January 20, 2016
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The Army’s highest ranking officer together with his staff
has officially visited the home of the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers)
Division, Philippine Army on January 18, 2017.
A full military honor was
accorded to Lieut. Gen. Glorioso V. Miranda AFP, Commanding General of
the Philippine Army upon his arrival at the Openiano Field and was
warmly welcomed by Brig. Gen. Raul M. Farnacio AFP, Commander, 8ID,
together with the officers, enlisted personnel and civilian employees
of this Command.
This was his first visit to
8ID which boosted the morale of the troops to pursue development
support to foster the foundation for inclusive and human development
in Eastern Visayas.
“The strength of the
Philippine Army rests on each and every one of us. My function as your
Commanding General, or the function of your Division Commander, your
Assistant Division Commander or your Battalion Commander is no more
important than the function of an individual soldier out there in the
squad. Every component of the organization has a vital role in
accomplishing the mission. Strength is being defined the way we work
together, the way we synchronize our effort, the way we harmonize our
skills. Let’s help together to win the peace and prosperity in our
country.” Lieut. Gen. Miranda added.