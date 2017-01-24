DTI bares year-long
plans as chair of ASEAN’s business and investment promotion committee
By DTI-OSEC-PRU
January 24, 2017
MALACAÑAN –
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez revealed
year-long plans that aim to complement and heighten the impact of the
country’s strategic priorities and deliverables for the ASEAN Economic
Community (AEC), following DTI’s chairmanship of the ASEAN Economic
Ministers (AEM) meeting and the ASEAN’s Committee on Business and
Investment Promotion (CBIP).
Speaking at the formal
launch of the ASEAN 2017 Business and Investment Program on 24
January, Sec. Lopez expressed confidence on ASEAN as an economic
powerhouse, citing that the region is now the third largest market in
the world with over 620 million people, the third largest economy in
Asia, and the seventh largest economy in the world with a combined
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 2.3 trillion dollars.
He also called on maximizing
the opportunities and benefits from the AEC, and reiterated the four
pillars of AEC as landscape for the dialogue with ASEAN partners in
realizing the ASEAN 2025, starting with the 23rd AEM Retreat.
AEC’s four pillars are the
establishment of a single market and production base, a highly
competitive economic region, a region of equitable economic
development, and a region fully integrated into global economy.
This will solidify our
priorities for the 50th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (AMM), the 49th AEM
Meeting and the Leaders’ Summit, to be chaired by President Rodrigo
Duterte, according to him.
“As we host the ASEAN 2017
Summit, the Philippines is one with the ASEAN in increasing trade and
investments in the region; in integrating micro, small, and medium
enterprises (MSMEs) in the digital economy for greater access to trade
information, global market and value chain, and finance, promoting
youth and women entrepreneurship; and in increasing cooperation within
the region and connectivity to the rest of the world,” Sec. Lopez
said.
The trade chief said that
coinciding with the Leaders’ Summit in April is the holding of an
ASEAN MSMEs-Mentors Conference, bringing together ASEAN mentors who
can equip ASEAN local community enablers with the necessary
information on access to capital, markets, ASEAN industries and
innovation.
An ASEAN Creative Cities
Forum and Exhibit will also be held, showcasing initiatives of 10
ASEAN Member States (AMS) in making culture and creativity a driving
force for sustainable development and urban regeneration, according to
Sec. Lopez.
“Taste ASEAN as the
Philippines holds International Food Exposition (IFEX) in May. IFEX
will showcase the best food brands from Southeast Asia and its partner
countries,” he said, adding that DTI’s aim is to increase ASEAN SME
participation in the global production and value chains, through
participation of 10 AMS and ASEAN Dialogue Partners (DPs) in the
country's biggest international trade exhibition on food and
food-related products.
Aside from these, an ASEAN
Women’s Business Conference in August will be held to provide
strategic dialogue among ASEAN, the private sector and DPs in
addressing issues and concerns on women entrepreneurship, focusing on
market access and finance and the identification of innovative
business models which supports the ASEAN’s vision of a stronger, more
inclusive, and integrated economic community.
In September, Sec. Lopez
said that an Inclusive Business Summit, emphasizing the role of the
government in sharing best practices on implementing inclusive
business strategies and in recognizing exemplary inclusive business
models through the ASEAN Inclusive Business Awards.
Meanwhile, the 2nd ASEAN
Young Entrepreneurs Carnival will strengthen the network among young
entrepreneurs from ASEAN and other countries capturing the fast-paced
developments on key sectors such as food, agriculture, information
technology, logistics, business process outsourcing, start-ups, and
Internet of Things (IOT). Through the formal launch of ASEAN Young
Entrepreneurs Association (AYEA) Charter, Sec. Lopez hoped to commit
young entrepreneur towards strengthened ties, cooperation and
linkages.
In October, driven by the
goal to promote innovation across the ASEAN region, DTI will spearhead
the annual Slingshot event, helping create a regional network of ASEAN
ecosystem players including startups, investors, incubators, mentors,
academe, co-working spaces, and industry experts.
“It shall showcase
investment-ready startups for potential local and international
investors as well as facilitate easy access of information between
governments running start-up development programs in the region,” he
said.
Before the year closes,
another MSME Summit will be held, featuring inspiring MSMEs including
those that have benefited from the mentoring program of the
Philippines and other AMS. The Summit, which is in conjunction with
the concluding ASEAN Leader’s Summit, will be an occasion to formally
introduce the establishment of the ASEAN Mentors Network, an
organization of mentors from AMS.
“We shall work hand-in-hand
in creating paths that will lead our people and our communities
towards a truly inclusive, innovation-led shared prosperity,” Sec.
Lopez concluded.