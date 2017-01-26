Google Philippines opens new home

Announces grant for digital literacy program for one million Filipinos in VisMin

By DTI-OSEC-PRU

January 26, 2017

MAKATI CITY – Google Philippines is supporting the growth of digital economy in the country with a Google.org grant to Digibayanihan, a nationwide digital literacy program that promotes digital inclusion among Filipinos.

This was announced on Thursday when Google Philippines opened its new home, four years after it launched its first office in the country in 2013. The support from Google is expected to extend Digibayanihan’s program to one million Filipinos in Visayas and Mindanao.

Google.org is the charitable arm of Google that supports and champions people and projects that are combatting the biggest human challenges of the 21st century. One of its key focus areas has been the improvement of education, particularly ICT enabled literacy.

“This step is part of our continuing effort to create a stronger, more inclusive digital economy in the Philippines. While our internet penetration has improved the last five years, 2 out of 5 Filipinos are still missing out on the huge opportunities that come with being online. We want to empower them with digital know-how so that they can make the most of the Internet,” said Ken Lingan, Google Philippines country manager.

DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez who was guest of honor at the launch said, “With the population getting more connected and engaged every day, it is necessary for individuals, businesses, and communities to have the right skills to thrive in today’s modern economy. That’s why we welcome Google’s commitment to promote digital inclusion and empower every Filipino online, and in effect, drive the country’s economy forward.”

Google also highlighted the importance of developers in the digital economy of the country with the launch of the Launchpad Accelerator program in the Philippines. The program provides equity-free support to help start-ups scale into thriving companies.

Citing the recent Google-commissioned report by Temasek, Google said that the Philippines’ online market value is set to reach US$19 billion by 2025, making e-commerce a major economic driver in the next 10 years. “Our local developers and start-ups are instrumental in creating impactful businesses that are tackling tough local and global issues. We see the importance of their role in what will be a booming e-commerce in our country in the very near future because what they do have direct impact in people’s lives,” Ken said.

Innovative real-estate start-up Zipmatch, which uses 360° technology to differentiate itself, is the first Filipino participant in Google’s accelerator program. Secretary Lopez recognized the program as a potential boost in the e-commerce industry, and encouraged micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to take advantage of the digital space and digital training provided by Google and DTI agencies nationwide.