ALU lauds Duterte
for approval of SSS pension hike; urges SSS to cut fat bonuses to
improve fund
By
Associated Labor Unions
January 10, 2017
QUEZON CITY – Labor
group Associated Labor Unions (ALU) lauded President Rodrigo Duterte
for approving the other day a one thousand peso increase of pension
for 2.3 million pensioners of Social Security System (SSS).
“We thank President Duterte
for listening to the needs of pensioners. We welcome this as it is an
answer to the promise he made to pensioners during the campaign. It
will help pensioners to cope with some but not all of the burdens
caused by rising prices of basic commodities and cost of services,”
ALU spokesperson Alan Tanjusay said.
However, the ALU argued that
the government should have fixed the system first and institute
reforms within SSS before requiring new contributions from 14 million
paying members out of the 34 million registered members.
Tanjusay said they urge SSS
management to institute reforms within the system by trimming down
excessive bonuses and introduce reasonable perks to all its top
executives, improve its collection efficiency by pinning down
non-remitting employers, stop corruption within and act on 7,000
delinquent employers now pending in the courts.
“There would be significant
improvement in the life fund of SSS if these reforms are enforced.
Resorting to quick fix and the path of least resistance raises doubts
about ability of SSS commissioners ability to trim corporate fat. We
suggest that President Duterte to direct the SSS open their books and
consult with workers since its workers money that the SSS is doing
placements on,” Tanjusay said.
He said the workers’ daily
wage purchasing power is reduced by at least 30% in the face of prices
of basic commodities and cost of services. There are also impending
bigtime increases in the cost of electricity and water utilities.