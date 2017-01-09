|
Completed
Construction of Slope Protection along Naval-Caibiran Cross
Country Road (NCCR). The project is under contract with Chu
Construction with a contract cost of P41,600,000.00. The above
road section is prone to flooding hence drainage structure was
included in the Slope Protection project. Other than the slope
protection structure and drainage, concrete paving is also
included in the project. The completed project will provide a
structure that will prevent further landslide along this road
section and contain run-of water during rainy days to prevent
future damage to existing paved National Road.
DPWH-Biliran DEO
ending the year with 91.84% accomplishment of 2016 infra projects
By CHELSEA C. QUIJANO
January 9, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran – The
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Biliran District
Engineering Office (BDEO) ends the year with high accomplishment
posting 91.84% surpassing the 85% district target set by the DPWH
Central Office.
Biliran DEO has been
allotted P683.745M under FY2016 DPWH Infrastructure Program with 66
projects.
David P. Adongay Jr.,
District Engineer revealed that out of the 66 lined-up projects,
Biliran DEO completed 62 projects, with four remaining projects
on-going under the Regular Infrastructure Program.
Adongay previously reported
that these remaining projects encountered delay due to inclement
weather condition in the Province of Biliran that hinders the
contractors to smoothly perform their operation, and other problems
such as the acquisition of Road-Right-of-Way (ROW).
These projects are the P45M
Construction of Slope Protection along Biliran Circumferential Road (BCR);
P45M Construction of Biliran Diversion Road including Slope Protection
and ROW; P8.7M Replacement of Banlas Bridge along Maripipi
Circumferential Road; and the P5M Repair of Biliran Bridge along Leyte-
Biliran Road.
Adongay said that those
remaining projects will be spilled over on the 1st quarter of 2017.
“We need to fast-track on
our implementation of projects pero hindi ibig sabihin na pag’ inii-speed
natin yung ating implementation ay mawawala na yung quality, speed and
quality of projects should go together," Adongay reminded during the
last day of work on December 29, 2016 during the flag retreat.
Adongay was recently awarded
as Best District Engineer at DPWH Regional Office Baras, Palo Leyte on
Dec. 21, 2016 for his invaluable support and high degree of commitment
in all the undertakings of the Regional Office and for consistently
rendering his superior performance in the attainment of the
Department’s Mission, Vision and Strategic Objectives.
Moreover, Biliran DEO ends
the year garnering the awards as Best in Planning and Design Section (PDS),
Best in Financial Management Section (FMS) and Overall Best District
Engineering Office out of 13 District Offices in Region VIII.