Terrorism is the
massacre of eight Lumad in South Cotabato - SANDUGO
Press Release
December 5, 2017
QUEZON CITY – “The
real terrorist is the one who sows terror in our communities, he who
orders to massacre Lumad, threatens to bomb Lumad schools, orders to
kill anyone who try to criticize him. For the national minorities,
Pres. Duterte is the terrorist,” Datu Jerome Succor Aba,
co-chairperson of Sandugo said today at a press conference. During
the press conference, the massacre of eight Tboli and Dulangan
Manobo was announced to the public.
“This is by far the worst
attack against the indigenous peoples,” The incident happened last
December 3, when, according to Karapatan-Socskasargen, 27th and 33rd
Infantry Battalion shot and killed T’boli and Dulangan Manobo
farmers at about 1pm in Sitio Datalbong, Brgy. Ned, Lake Sebu South
Cotabato.
“The residents were about
to harvest their crops in their farms that day. They have just
claimed back their land from David M. Consunji Inc. (DMCI) who
displaced the T’boli and Dulangan Manabo from their ancestral lands
to plant coffee for Nestle. Around 300 hectares have already been
replaced with corn and other sustenance food planted by the rightful
owners – Lumad communities,” Aba explained.
“DMCI attempted to again
take the land but the Lumad residents resisted. The Philippine Army,
a day before the massacre, told the media in Socsksargen that the
Lumad should now surrender especially a certain commander Victor,”
Aba said. “Come December 3, Datu Victor Danyan, not a member of New
People’s Army but a community leader, was among those massacred by
the soldiers,” Aba continued.
Datu Victor’s son, Victor
Danyan Jr, was also killed along with Artemio Danyan, Pato Celardo,
Samuel Angkoy, To Diamante, Bobot Lagase and Matend Bantal. Two
others were wounded.
This came after Pres.
Rodrigo Duterte announced the Pres. Proclamation 360, terminating
the peacetalks with the National Democratic Front of the
Philippines. “This was also after this tyrant President made
pronouncements of targeting the NPAs next. The AFP took this as a
cue to intensify counter-insurgency operations against civilians,”
Aba said.
“With the thousands of
unaccounted lives during the fighting in Marawi, the hundreds of
thousands of both Moro and indigenous peoples displaced from their
communities, all because of Duterte’s policy to wipe out his
‘enemies,’ this US puppet president has to be made accountable,” Aba
said.
“Just recently, 2,162
Lumad of Lianga and San Agustin of Surigao del Sur forcedly
evacuated due to threats of bombing with the hovering of drones and
a helicopter with missiles believed to be from the 75th IB of the
AFP. The soldiers have imposed a food blockade to the evacuees,
accusing it will be fed to the NPAs,” Aba said.
“Tyrants and terrorists
are one and the same. They sow terror to the common people because
they are nothing but sell-outs to the big private corporations. They
will try to hold on to their power by sowing more terror,” Aba said.
“We all know what happened to tyrants like Marcos, Pinochet – they
were overthrown,” Aba ended.