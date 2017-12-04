Quarterly PIO
meeting cum workshop wraps up 2017
By
BON JOSEPH N. ASTILLA
December 4, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY – PIO
staff from DPWH Samar First District Engineering Office joins the
4th PIO Conference held at the Multi-purpose Hall in Baybay, Leyte
on November 23-24, 2017 hosted by the joint forces of Leyte 4th,
Leyte 5th, and Southern Leyte District Engineering Offices,
popularly called as OBaMa Group (Ormoc, Baybay, and Maasin).
In line with the
continuing capability-building effort for PIO designates and it’s
alternate, the quarter meeting cum workshop centers on updating
writing skills, improving press releases and tackling Audio Visual
Production (AVP).
The first speaker, Joey
Gabieta of Leyte Samar Daily Express, instructs the public
information officers that the latter’s articles should be well
organized and is written for the reader. This means it should be
understood by the average newspaper readers and should attribute
important statements and information.
Meanwhile, the basics of
AVP was tackled by Jed Asaph Cortes, an instructor from Visayas
State University. With the fast pace of the changing times, the PIOs
know the value of using AVP, most importantly in making
Communication Development Reports where presentation is a key
factor.
The meeting culminated
with updates from the Regional Public Assistance and Information
Officer, Ms. Antonieta R. Lim. She emphasized the implementation of
Communication Development Program as well as the formal designation
of hotline and focal persons.