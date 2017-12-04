DILG warns public
on fake OIC appointment scams under federalism and Revolutionary
Government
Press Release
December 4, 2017
QUEZON CITY – The
Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has issued a
warning to all local government officials and the general public
against scammers going around the country falsely claiming that they
could have people appointed as OIC-barangay and local officials
under a federal system of government and a revolutionary government
(RevGov) and asking for money in return.
In a meeting with all DILG
Regional Directors on Wednesday, DILG Officer-in-Charge Catalino S.
Cuy said that numerous reports have reached the central and field
offices regarding various groups masquerading to be affiliated or
permitted by the government or by the DILG to campaign for
federalism or RevGov and claiming that they could have people
appointed to local positions.
Cuy directed all DILG
field offices to issue a strong warning to all LGUs about this scam
that has been going on for some time.
According to aggregated
reports, scammers lure both incumbent and aspiring local government
officials into being included in a supposed priority list of people
to be appointed should the country shift to a federal form of
government or undergo a RevGov. In exchange, unwitting victims give
money to con groups for membership fees or donations.
Cuy says that President
Rodrigo Duterte himself already made it clear during a November 21
event in Taguig City that claims that a Revolutionary Government
will soon be established are all false.
"Sabi nga po ng Pangulo,
huwag po tayong maniwala sa RevGov dahil wala tayong makukuha diyan
and let us focus on building our country,” Cuy says.
Newly installed DILG
Assistant Secretary for Communications and Capacity Development
Jonathan E. Malaya encourages the public to get in touch with his
office or with the Local Government Academy (LGA) at telephone
numbers (02) 6389649 or 6341906 local 116 or via email to lgamail@lga.gov.ph
and rpdd@lga.gov.ph on concerns on the government’s federalism
campaign.
On Wednesday, Malaya has
been assigned as the administrator of the DILG's federalism program
as per DILG Order No. 2017-1212.
"I urge all DILG field
officers to be vigilant and proactive and to immediately warn all
barangay captains and local government officials in their respective
jurisdictions of the scams being perpetrated by these unscrupulous
individuals," he says.
"This scam is all over the
country – from Cagayan Valley to Cotabato, from Metro Manila to
Samar. The groups go by many names," he points out.
“Nakakalungkot na may mga
kababayan tayong sumasakay sa pederalismo para makapanlinlang at
nagpapanggap na inatasan sila ng DILG o ng Pangulo na mangampanya
kaugnay sa pederalismo,” he laments.
“Wala pong katotohanang
magtatalaga ang DILG ng OICs sa kahit anumang local government
positions. Kapag hiningan kayo ng pera o anumang bagay o pabor,
magtaka na po kayo at agad ipaalam ang mga grupong ito sa
pinakamalapit na DILG field office sa inyong lugar,” he warns.
In September this year,
the DILG announced the campaign dubbed as “One Nation, One
Government: Transition to Federalism Project” which shall accredit
civil society organizations (CSOs) as well as resource speakers as
federalism advocacy partners.
Malaya says that only
accredited CSOs are authorized to use the DILG logo or the DILG name
in their respective activities.
He says that all
federalism-related information campaign initiatives of DILG
operating units, regional and field offices, as well as local
governance stakeholders, are implemented within the standards and
parameters set by the DILG in terms of content, activities, and
resource management.
Activities include, among
others, orientation sessions, seminars, knowledge exchange sessions,
focus group discussions, forums, and symposia.
Further, the Local
Government Academy, as the training arm of the DILG, is responsible
for training resource persons on DILG's key messages and content
parameters for all federalism information campaign activities.
Resource persons who
successfully complete the training shall be issued certificates and
their names will be included in the national database of resource
speakers on federalism for the DILG's Transition to Federalism
Project.
Local government units (LGUs)
may also conduct their own federalism information campaign
activities in coordination with DILG field offices whose staff will
guide LGUs on the key messages and content to be delivered to ensure
that these are consistent with those set by the Department.