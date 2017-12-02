Karapatan files
additional complaints on EJKs to UN experts
By
KARAPATAN
December 2, 2017
QUEZON CITY –
Karapatan submitted a letter of allegation concerning twenty-five
(25) cases of extrajudicial killings perpetrated by State security
forces in line with the Duterte government’s counter-insurgency
program to United Nations Special Rapporteur on
Extrajudicial/Summary or Arbitrary Executions Ms. Agnes Callamard
and UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders Michel Forst
today, December 2, 2017.
“From one
counter-insurgency program to another, cases of extrajudicial
killings against peasants, indigenous peoples, Moro, workers, women
and youth continue to be committed with impunity under the murderous
Duterte regime. Also, most, if not all, of the perpetrators of human
rights violations under the administrations of former Presidents
Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino III have
not been brought to justice,” said Karapatan secretary general
Cristina Palabay in her letters of allegation to Callamard and Forst,
adding that the current heads of the military, including AFP Chief
Eduardo Año, are the same militarist brutes responsible for many
rights abuses during past regimes.
On April 10 2017,
Karapatan earlier submitted 47 cases of extrajudicial killings under
the Duterte government’s counter-insurgency program. Then
Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said it was “not the policy
of the Duterte administration” to violate human rights, adding that
to attribute the killings to the government “is a serious
allegation” and runs contrary to Duterte’s stand of settling
disputes in a peaceful manner.
“Eight months after and
look where we are now. Any more claims from Duterte’s mouthpieces
regarding his so-called preference for resolving disputes through
peaceful means will merely come out as a laughable and preposterous
lie. Now that the masquerade is over, what we are left is a clearer
view of State fascism,” said Palabay, citing Proclamation 380 issued
by Duterte which sought to terminate the peace talks between the
government and the National Democratic Front, and his recent
pronouncement and direct orders to crackdown on progressive groups.
From July 2016 to October
2017, Karapatan documented 104 victims of extrajudicial killings
under Duterte’s counter-insurgency program. “We allege that state
security forces are primarily responsible for these killings that
are all in the context of a government program that makes no
distinction between armed and unarmed civilians, thus providing a
pretext for the arbitrary tagging of individuals, groups and
movements as “enemies of the state,” the rights group added.
Karapatan earlier assailed
Duterte for threatening to “slap” UN Special Rapporteur Agnes
Callamard, repeating his hostility towards any plans of Callamard to
officially visit the country to investigate the reported cases of
extrajudicial killings in the country. Palabay commented that “this
President acts like a spoiled child. The issue is that there is a
growing number of State-perpetrated violations in the country, and
thus he cannot begrudge Callamard for attempting to perform her
mandate to investigate said violations. His feelings or tantrums are
inconsequential to us because we are struggling for justice.”
“We reiterate our
challenge to the Duterte regime to introduce appropriate measures to
stop these attacks and carry out impartial investigations on the
cases submitted, to bring the perpetrators to justice. We will
exhaust all means and all available mechanisms to hold the
government to account for its fascist policies that have been the
basis for these continued, intensifying attacks,” Palabay ended.