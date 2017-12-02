We always need
God’s grace
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
December 2, 2017
MAKE no mistake about it.
We always need God’s grace. On our own, we can only do evil.
Whatever good we think we can do without God’s grace is only
apparent. Sooner or later, that good will have no other fate but to
degenerate into something evil.
Actually, God’s grace – at
least what is known as the actual grace – is always available. But
we need to be aware of it by constantly asking for it so that our
actuations will always be according to God’s will and ways even as
they are also according to ours.
Let’s always remember that
our life is always a life with God. Considering that we have been
created in God’s image and likeness and are children of his,
everything in our life is infused with God’s spirit which we have to
learn to be aware of and to correspond to as best as we can.
Christ affirmed this truth
when he said he is the vine and we are the branches. “If you remain
in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit. Apart from me, you can
do nothing.” (Jn 15,5)
We have to overcome our
strong tendency to think that we can be just on our own, wrongly
thinking that this is how we exercise our freedom. Our freedom can
only be true freedom when it is exercised with God who is its
source, its power and its end.
The autonomy that we enjoy
in this life, especially in our temporal affairs where we are
legitimately allowed to have different views and opinions, should
never be understood as being totally independent of God such that we
can even go against God’s will.
Without corresponding to
God’s grace, we are bound to misuse our human powers. If our first
parents, still in their state of original justice, managed to sin
because in a moment they lapsed into forgetting God and following
the suggestion of the devil, how much more us who have been born
already with the handicap of the original sin.
Without corresponding to
God’s grace, the use of our human powers will be distorted and will
just convert into all kinds of isms. Our intellectual activity, for
example, will fall into intellectualism, the exercise of our will
into voluntarism, the joy of our sentiments into sentimentalism.
These human powers become easy prey to the wiles of our wounded
flesh, the deceptive charms of the world, and the tricks of the
devil.
Our will, for example,
which is what enables us to be the image and likeness of God and is
therefore our most powerful human faculty, can be misused such that
instead of becoming like God, we can choose to become like the
demon.
For us to correspond
properly to God’s grace, we need to be always humble, always feeling
the need to be in his presence and to know his will in an abiding
manner. May it be that no moment passes without being with God and
interacting with him.
We have to regularly
examine ourselves to see how we can plug the hole that takes us away
from God’s presence. This hole usually takes the form of the pride
that we can derive from enjoying our God-given endowments. Instead
of thanking God for them and using them for God’s purposes, we
simply enjoy them on our own, using them entirely according to our
will and designs.
May we always be desirous
of God’s grace!