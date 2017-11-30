DPWH equips
engineers with traffic management techniques
By
APRIL FATIMA DIRA-VILLANUEVA
November 30, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY – In
line with the DPWH efforts to build the technical capability of our
frontline units in Traffic Engineering and Management, the Bureau of
Quality and Safety conduct a workshop on the Fundamentals of Traffic
Engineering and Management. The workshop was held on November 06-10,
2017 at the Central Office training room of the Human Resource and
Administrative Service. SFDEO participants, Engr. Allan A. Lanuza
and Engr. Idelberto M. Leopardas and their team, are awarded as the
Best Performing Team for their case study presentation.
Traffic Engineering deals
with the planning, geometric design and traffic operations of roads,
streets and highways, their networks, terminals, abutting lands and
relationships with other modes of transportation for the achievement
of safe, efficient and convenient movement of persons and goods.
It is stated that the
greatest obstacles a professional traffic engineer faces in applying
sound principles of traffic engineering is the fact that “everyone
is a traffic expert”. The unfortunate result of this attitude of
expertise is the creation of traffic hazards when false theories of
individuals or groups are put into effect. “Without the training,
the cure may be worse than the disease” said speaker Engr. Marites
D. Reyes.
There are not enough roads
to accommodate the growing volume of motor vehicles. That’s why
greater reliance must therefore be placed on traffic management
techniques to increase the practical capacity of available space.