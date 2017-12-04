Mary of the
Immaculate Conception
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
December 4, 2017
WE once again celebrate
this Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin
Mary on December 8, a holy day of obligation in our country. With it
we are reminded of the great privilege given to one of us, Mary of
Nazareth, who was chosen many centuries ago to be the mother of the
Son of God who had to become man to save us and to bring us back to
God, our Father.
With this celebration, we
are told that Mary was conceived without original sin. This is how
the Eucharistic preface of the solemnity explains the reason why.
“For you (referring to God
the Father) preserved the Most Blessed Virgin Mary from all stain of
original sin, so that in her, endowed with the rich fullness of your
grace, you might prepare a worthy Mother for your Son and signify
the beginning of the Church, his beautiful Bride without spot or
wrinkle.”
The Eucharistic preface
continues: “She, the most pure Virgin, was to bring forth a Son, the
innocent Lamb who would wipe away our offenses; you placed her above
all others to be for your people an advocate of grace and a model of
holiness.”
It’s good that we go
through these words, this prayer, slowly if only to savor the
tremendous, awesome truth of faith that should richly nourish our
souls and inspire us to pursue holiness wholeheartedly no matter
what.
This truth about Mary in
relation to us should fill us with joy and a great sense of
confidence that what seems to us to be impossible to reach and
attain can indeed be achieved.
We may not have the
privilege that Mary had of being conceived sinless and remaining
sinless all throughout our life, but it’s good to look at Mary, now
our Mother as given to us by Christ himself, so we can be inspired
and consoled to pursue holiness in our vale of tears here on earth.
To be sure, Mary, though
conceived without sin and sinless all throughout her life, was
exposed to all the temptations and the sins of men, because she was
and continues to be most close and most identified with her Son who
bore all the sins of men.
Her sinlessness was not
one of a blissful ignorance of the reality of sin. Her closeness and
complete identification with her Son made her know the very core of
evil and sin in the world. But like her Son too, she knew how to
handle all those. And that is by suffering the way Christ suffered
for our sins. That’s why she’s referred to also the Mother of
Sorrows.
It’s true that she was not
crucified the way Christ was crucified. But her suffering perfectly
mirrored the extreme suffering of her Son. In fact, we can consider
her suffering a very heroic since it was experienced in a quiet and
hidden way.
While all of us who try to
follow Christ can be regarded as co-redeemers with Christ in the
sense that we also have to suffer, die and resurrect with Christ,
Mary can be described as the co-redemptrix par excellence.
Deepening our devotion to
Mary of the Immaculate Conception can only help us to effectively
handle the reality of evil and sin in this world as we pursue the
real and ultimate purpose of our life. And that is to be holy as our
heavenly Father is holy.
Deepening our Marian
devotion should be a task that we carry out daily. We lose nothing.
Rather we have everything to gain!