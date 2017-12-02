5 NPA rebels
surrender with firearms
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
December 2, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Five members of the New People’s Army surrendered to the
different army units in Eastern Visayas last November 23 and 24,
2017 at Barangay Guirang, Basey, Samar and Sitio Canonghan, Barangay
Osmeña, Palapag, Northern Samar, respectively.
The surrenderees were
Alona Bojocan who turned-over a cal. 38 revolver and fragmentation
grenade to Lt. Col. Arnel A. Floresca, Commanding Officer of 87th
Infantry (Hinirang) Battalion; Tinny Laoreno Gerbon, Richard
Albaseno, Mrs. Sheryl Rebay, and Arnel Aquino, all residents of
Sitio Canonghan, Barangay Osmeña, Palapag, Northern Samar who turned
over two .45 handguns, one .38 revolver and two 5.56 magazines to
the soldiers assigned with 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion and
83rd Civil Military Operations Company.
They are now undergoing
the process of enrollment under the Comprehensive Local Integration
Program (CLIP) in order to avail of the financial and livelihood
assistance from the government so that they can start a new and
peaceful life.
In his statement, Maj.
Gen. Raul M. Farnacio, Commander, 8ID said that “the surrender of
the NPA guerrillas only shows that the intensified strategy of your
Army to counter the insurgency problem in Eastern Visayas is
effective. It is also the result of the pro-active cooperation of
our stakeholders, above all the support given by the communities and
local government units within our areas of operation.”
He also encouraged the NPA
rebels in Region 8 to lay down their arms voluntarily and live a
normal life with their families thru reintegration programs of the
government.