5 NPA rebels surrender with firearms

By DPAO, 8ID PA

December 2, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Five members of the New People’s Army surrendered to the different army units in Eastern Visayas last November 23 and 24, 2017 at Barangay Guirang, Basey, Samar and Sitio Canonghan, Barangay Osmeña, Palapag, Northern Samar, respectively.

The surrenderees were Alona Bojocan who turned-over a cal. 38 revolver and fragmentation grenade to Lt. Col. Arnel A. Floresca, Commanding Officer of 87th Infantry (Hinirang) Battalion; Tinny Laoreno Gerbon, Richard Albaseno, Mrs. Sheryl Rebay, and Arnel Aquino, all residents of Sitio Canonghan, Barangay Osmeña, Palapag, Northern Samar who turned over two .45 handguns, one .38 revolver and two 5.56 magazines to the soldiers assigned with 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion and 83rd Civil Military Operations Company.

They are now undergoing the process of enrollment under the Comprehensive Local Integration Program (CLIP) in order to avail of the financial and livelihood assistance from the government so that they can start a new and peaceful life.

In his statement, Maj. Gen. Raul M. Farnacio, Commander, 8ID said that “the surrender of the NPA guerrillas only shows that the intensified strategy of your Army to counter the insurgency problem in Eastern Visayas is effective. It is also the result of the pro-active cooperation of our stakeholders, above all the support given by the communities and local government units within our areas of operation.”