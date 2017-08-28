DPWH-Biliran DEO
completes replacement of Banlas bridge at Maripipi, Biliran
Press Release
August 28, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways-Biliran District
Engineering Office reports 100% completion of the P8.7M Replacement
of Banlas Bridge (B00061BR) along Maripipi Circumferential Road
under FY 2016.
According to Engr. Alberto
V. Cañete, Project Engineer, the Replacement of Banlas Bridge was
target to be completed on August 18, 2016 but was extended due to
several changes in the variation order and request time extension
from the contractor.
“The Banlas Bridge was
delayed because the contractor finds difficulty in transporting
construction materials to the project site,” said Cañete.
The Municipality of
Maripipi, is an island separated to the mainland of Naval, the
capital town of the province and can only be reached through a small
boat with an estimated time travel of one hour and thirty minutes to
two hours from Naval.
Cañete revealed that the
project was completed on July 30, 2017 under contract with LEDA
Construction Inc.
The existing Banlas Bridge
is a concrete Bridge with a length of 5.70 meters and a width of 4.0
meters which fall short of the National standards, hence it was
proposed with replacement. The newly completed bridge is a
Reinforced Concrete Deck Girder (RCDG) bridge with a width of 8.70
meters and a length of 9.0 meters located along Maripipi
Circumferential Road.
The completed bridge will
provide a standard Bridge (with two lanes) in replacement of the old
one which is sub-standard (with one lane only) thereby providing
safe passage to the travelling public. It will benefit more or less
6,000 residents of the Municipality of Maripipi.