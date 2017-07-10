|
Newly
completed Construction of Flood Control along Caray-caray
River Protecting Caray-caray Bridge and Biliran
Circumferential Road, Naval, Biliran. The project was
completed on July 10, 2017 with a contract cost of P20M
under BM Marketing. The project was prioritized because of
its necessity to mitigate flooding along Caraycaray River
and to minimize flood related casualties and damage to
properties crops and surrounding environment.
DPWH-BDEO
fast-tracks the construction of on-going projects
Press Release
August 25, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) - Biliran
District Engineering Office (BDEO) has completed 36 out of 57
lined-up projects under FY 2017 with a total allotment budget of
P940.730M.
Engr. Salvador G. Regis,Jr.
, Chief of Construction Section said that they are fast-tracking the
completion of 18 on-going projects to attain the target date of
completion of each projects.
Biliran DEO’s FY 2017
Infra Program consists of twenty (20) projects under the National
Road Network Services; five (5) under the Flood Management Services,
one (1) project under the Maintenance and Construction Services of
other Infrastructure; and thirty-one (31) projects under the Local
Infrastructure Program with a total of 57 projects based on GAA.
As of July 31, 2017,
DPWH-BDEO posts 35.30% with only three projects Not-Yet-Started (NYS).
According to Engr. Regis these NYS projects have just bid out and
undergoing post qualification while one is for revision and approval
under the District Engineer’s authority.
BDEO’s major projects for
2017 includes the P128.667M Concrete/ Reconstruction of Maripipi
Circumferential Road, P61M Slope protection project along Naval-Caibiran
Cross Country Road, and P54.939M Rehabilitation including drainage
and Right-Of-Way(ROW) Acquisition of Access Road Leading to Naval
Port, Naval, Biliran.
Another major project
prioritized for FY 2017 is the road widening including drainage of
Biliran Circumferential Road of road sections in Brgy. Tucdao,
Kawayan, Brgy. Virginia, Culaba, Brgy. Bool, Culaba, Sto.Riverside
to Sto. Sagrada, Naval, Brgy. Burabod, Biliran and Brgy.
BalaquidCabucgayan, Biliran costing P172.192M with total length of
5.940km and another P125.588M road widening project of road sections
in Brgy. Lumbia, Biliran, Brgy. Burabod, Kawayan, Brgy. Mapuyo,
Kawayan, Brgy.Tucdao, Kawayan, and Brgy. Kaulangohan,Caibiran,
Biliran with a total length of 4.281km.
Engr. Regis said that the
P172.192M and P125.588M widening project along BCR have just started
in the month of July and now being closely monitored along with
other on-going projects.
The big amount projects
were started late due to late approval of the “request to bid and
implement” at the Central Office, Manila.