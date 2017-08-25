2017 Online Journalism Awards finalists and James Foley recipient announced

August 25, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC – Finalists for the 2017 Online Journalism Awards, representing a wide range of nonprofit, public, academic, major media and emerging technology organizations from around the globe, were announced today by the Online News Association.

Thirteen of the awards now come with $58,500 in prize money, courtesy of John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Gannett Foundation, the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications and Journalism 360. These awards honor data journalism, visual digital storytelling, investigative journalism, immersive storytelling, public service, technical innovation, student journalism and general excellence.

In 2017, two new categories have been added to honor evolving forms of journalism, both of which received a number of impressive entries: Excellence in Audio Digital Storytelling, which honors exceptional efforts in telling stories through digitally-focused audio, including podcasts, audio-centric online works and other emerging media; and Excellence in Immersive Storytelling, which honors exceptional efforts in telling stories through digital, immersive media: virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, 360 video and other emerging media.

A special selection committee also granted the James Foley Award for Conflict Reporting to photojournalist and multimedia producer Tara Todras-Whitehill. She is the third recipient of the award, which honors journalists reporting under the most challenging conditions. Todras-Whitehill has been documenting stories of vulnerable populations – especially women and refugees – in the Middle East region for over a decade.

"The selection committee felt Tara's work sets a sky-high bar for digital journalism that's practiced in challenging conditions and takes on critical stories and issues," said Eric Carvin, Social Media Editor at The Associated Press and chair of the committee. "She's exhibited a rare combination of bravery, digital savvy and eye-catching visual skills, and her work as co-founder of Vignette Interactive has driven storytelling in exciting new directions across the Middle East."

The winners will be announced at the 2017 Online News Association Conference and Online Journalism Awards Banquet on Saturday, Oct. 7, in Washington, D.C. Joshua Johnson, host of WAMU and NPR's 1A, will emcee the awards ceremony.

A group of 119 industry-leading journalists and new media professionals teamed up to screen 1,166 entries and select semi-finalists. Thirty judges representing a diverse cross-section of the industry then conferred to determine finalists and winners.

The finalists, many of whom push the envelope of innovation and excellence in digital storytelling and distribution, are:



Breaking News, Medium Newsroom

The Dallas Shootings, KERA

Tragedy in Dallas, NBCDFW.com

Gatlinburg Fire, The Knoxville News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK - TENNESSEE



Breaking News, Large Newsroom

Dallas Police Ambush, Dallas Morning News / DallasNews.com

Orlando, The New York Times

Terror Attack in Nice, France, The New York Times



Breaking News, Small Newsroom

No finalists



Planned News/Events, Small Newsroom

The Colorado Voter's Guide to the 2016 Election, Colorado Public Radio News

CrossCheck France, First Draft



Planned News/Events, Medium Newsroom

OPB Election 2016, OPB, Oregon Public Broadcasting

Election 2016, WBUR



Planned News/Events, Large Newsroom

NPR's Coverage of Election Night 2016, NPR

Electionland, ProPublica and the Electionland Coalition

WSJ: Election Graphics, The Wall Street Journal



Explanatory Reporting, Small Newsroom

Middle East Lobbying: The Influence Game, Al-Monitor

The Refugee Archipelago: The Inside Story of What Went Wrong in Greece, Refugees Deeply / News Deeply

Game of Genomes, STAT

Sold Out, The Texas Tribune



Explanatory Reporting, Medium Newsroom

Trans in Iowa: Fighting for Visibility, Des Moines Register

What Happened to Us?, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Draining Oregon, The Oregonian / OregonLive

Under Our Skin, The Seattle Times



Explanatory Reporting, Large Newsroom

The Voters Who Gave Trump the White House, Bloomberg News

Vanishing, CNN Digital

Weigh Anchor, The Globe and Mail

Mobile Power, Human Toll, The Washington Post



Topical Reporting, Small Newsroom

Truckbeat, Localore: Finding America at WUOT

Opioid Coverage, STAT

Sold Out, The Texas Tribune



Topical Reporting, Medium Newsroom

Who Is Steve Bannon?, NowThis

Breaking the Black Box, ProPublica

Standing Rock and Beyond, Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and Inside Energy

Bridging the Divide, The Baltimore Sun



Topical Reporting, Large Newsroom

ISIS from All Angles, CNN Digital

Guardian US: Outside in America, Guardian News & Media

Bullied By the Badge, HuffPost and the Hechinger Report

Trump Charities, The Washington Post



Online Commentary

Honoring Those Lost to the Oakland Warehouse Fire, KQED

Make It Stop, The Boston Globe

Race/Related, The New York Times

Vox First Person, Vox Media



Sports, Small/Medium Newsrooms

Berlin Marathon 2016 - How Fast Your City Runs, Berliner Morgenpost

The Gravity-Defying Physics of Simone Biles, Quartz



Sports, Large Newsroom

The Art of Letting Go, ESPN The Magazine

Francesco Totti King of Rome, La Repubblica

Rio Olympics, The New York Times

Marc Spears Sports, The Undefeated



Feature, Small Newsroom

Dope Sick, STAT

AMERICA RELOADED: The Bizarre Story Behind the FBI's Fake Documentary About the Bundy Family, The Intercept | First Look Media

The Accusation, The Marshall Project

Wear and Tear, Undark



Feature, Medium Newsroom

A Year At Encina, Capital Public Radio

The Business of Inequality, Harvard Business Review

My Four Months as a Private Prison Guard, Mother Jones

A Search for Life on Roads of Death, San Antonio Express-News



Feature, Large Newsroom

Inside the Massive Tunnel 60 Feet Below L.A., Los Angeles Times

Central African Republic, National Geographic

The Fine Line, The New York Times

Understanding Hillary Clinton, Vox Media



The David Teeuwen Student Journalism Award, Small

City of Smoke: Air Pollution in the Land of the Eternal Blue Sky, UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism

A Town Divided, UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism



The David Teeuwen Student Journalism Award, Large

Death Denied, The Medill Justice Project

Cuba's New Wave, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's School of Media and Journalism



Pro-Am Student Award

Surviving the City, International Reporting Program, University of British Columbia, The Guardian, BBC News, Toronto Star

Turning Tides: The Story of the Salton Sea, USC/JOVRNALISM and The Desert Sun staff



The University of Florida Award for Investigative Data Journalism, Small/Medium Newsrooms

Boomtown, Flood Town, ProPublica and The Texas Tribune

Shoot to Kill, The Baltimore Sun

Trial and Terror, The Intercept | First Look Media



The University of Florida Award for Investigative Data Journalism, Large Newsroom

Big Money, Unlikely Donors, Los Angeles Times

Bias on the Bench, Sarasota Herald Tribune

Why Cops Shoot, Tampa Bay Times / tampabay.com

Unfounded, The Globe and Mail

Unnatural Causes, The Washington Post



Excellence and Innovation in Visual Digital Storytelling, Small Newsroom

Future Cities, Future Cities

TruckBeat, Localore: Finding America at WUOT



Excellence and Innovation in Visual Digital Storytelling, Medium

Titletown, TX, McClatchy

Boomtown, Flood Town, ProPublica and The Texas Tribune



Excellence and Innovation in Visual Digital Storytelling, Large Newsroom

Bound. Tortured. Killed., Toronto Star

Fragments of a Life: A Curbside Mystery, The New York Times

A New Age of Walls, The Washington Post



Excellence in Audio Digital Storytelling, Small

Frontier of Change, Independent | Producing Station: KNBA

The Long Shot, Science Friday

Signal Podcast, STAT



Excellence in Audio Digital Storytelling, Medium/Large Newsroom

Containers, Fusion Media Group

The Wall, Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting

Stand at the Edge of Geologic Time, NPR



Excellence in Immersive Storytelling

Cash Cow, Al Jazeera English

After Solitary, FRONTLINE

Fight for Falluja, The New York Times



Gannett Foundation Award for Technical Innovation in the Service of Digital Journalism

BBC News Labs: Stitch, BBC

APIs and Data from ProPublica's Represent, ProPublica

Live Notifications, The Guardian US Mobile Innovation Lab



The Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award, Small Newsroom

Drinks, Dinners, Junkets and Jobs: How the Insurance Industry Courts State Commissioners, The Center for Public Integrity

Code of Silence, The Intercept | First Look Media

Jay Peak's Path to Fraud, VTDigger.org



The Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award, Medium Newsroom

The Rent Racket, ProPublica

Against Their Will: Sexual Exploitation in Pot Country, Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting

Lax Safety at the Shipyards, Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting

Toxic Armories, The Oregonian / OregonLive

Quantity of Care, The Seattle Times



The Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award, Large Newsroom

Car Insurance, ProPublica and Consumer Reports

Maternal Mortality, ProPublica and NPR

Doctors & Sex Abuse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Unfounded, The Globe and Mail

Unlawful Coercion in Psychiatric Wards, VG



Knight Award for Public Service

Death Behind Bars, Reno Gazette-Journal

Doctors & Sex Abuse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Toxic Armories, The Oregonian / OregonLive

Fire and Death in Canada's First Nations, Toronto Star



General Excellence in Online Journalism, Small Newsroom

Nexo Jornal, nexojornal.com.br

PublicSource, publicsource.org

STAT, statnews.com

The Marshall Project, themarshallproject.org

The Texas Tribune, texastribune.org



General Excellence in Online Journalism, Medium Newsroom

Le Temps, letemps.ch

ProPublica, propublica.org

San Antonio Express-News, expressnews.com



General Excellence in Online Journalism, Large Newsroom

PolitiFact, politifact.com

The Globe and Mail, theglobeandmail.com

The New York Times, nytimes.com



The judges for finalists were:

Chris Amico, Interactive Editor, FRONTLINE

Ted Anthony, Director of Asia-Pacific News, The Associated Press

Trushar Barot, Digital Launch Editor, BBC Indian Languages

Heather Bryant, Director, Project Facet

Matt Carroll, Professor, Northeastern University

Flor Coelho, New Media Research and Training Manager, LA NACION

Jenn Crandall, Artist-in-Residence, Alabama Media Group

Meghann Farnsworth, Engagement Editor, Recode

Kim Fox, Managing Editor, Audience, Philadelphia Inquirer/Philly.com

Joshua Hatch, Assistant Managing Editor, Data and Interactives, The Chronicle of Higher Education

Karin Hedensjo Pettersson, Political Editor-in-Chief, Aftonbladet

Robert Hernandez, Associate Professor of Professional Practice, USC Annenberg School of Journalism

Liz Heron, Independent Digital Strategist

Elise Hu, International Correspondent, NPR

Rich Jaroslovsky, Vice President for Content & Chief Journalist, SmartNews Inc.

S. Mitra Kalita, VP, Programming, CNN Digital

Scott Klein, Deputy Managing Editor, ProPublica

Martin Kotynek, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, ZEIT ONLINE, Berlin

Jacqui Maher, Head of Interactives, Vogue International

Rebekah Monson, Co-founder, VP product, WhereBy.Us

Miguel Paz, Professor, Graduate School of Journalism, City University of New York (CUNY)

Andy Pergam, Vice President, Video and New Ventures, McClatchy

Rhyne Piggott Editor, Data and Interactive Journalism @ WNYC

Mariana Santos, Founder, Chicas Poderosas

Michelle Srbinovich, General Manager, WDET, Detroit's public radio station

Nabil Wakim, Director of Editorial Innovation, Le Monde, Paris

Aaron Williams, Graphics Reporter, Washington Post

Hannah Wise, Engagement Editor, The Dallas Morning News

Tim Wong, Sr. Director, UX & Design

Jenny Ye, Data Director, WNYC

Judges were recused from discussing categories in which their own organizations were entered.