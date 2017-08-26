Justice for Kian,
justice for all!
A press statement by
Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN on the death of Kian delos Santos
August 26, 2017
BAYAN joins the nation in
grief and outrage over the death of Kian delos Santos. We march
today to bring Kian to his final resting place and to support the
call for justice for all victims of Duterte’s fascist drug war. We
call for accountability of the police officers directly involved in
the killings as well as accountability of the commander-in-chief who
sanctioned the killings.
President Duterte's war on
drugs is a war on the poor. It falsely claims to be a solution to
the proliferation of illegal drugs but targets mostly street-level
dealers and not the big criminal syndicates in and out of
government. The killings themselves corrupt the police force through
a system of quotas and financial rewards for police officers. Rather
than eliminating crime, Duterte's grotesque drug war has spawned new
crimes and encouraged impunity on an entirely new level.
Duterte's drug war is a
fascist non-solution to the problem of illegal drugs. So long as
corrupt bureaucrats and their criminal syndicate partners remain
untouched, and so long as poverty drives people to desperation, the
problem of illegal drugs cannot be decisively resolved. No
iron-fisted approach will succeed.
The brutality of the drug
war reflects the same fascist mentality and policies that have
resulted in the militarization of the countryside and gross human
rights violations against farmers, Lumad and Moro people. It is the
same fascist mindset that has resulted in abuses under Martial Law
and the US-led war on terror. Meanwhile, the shameless lying and
fabrication of evidence committed by the PNP in the case of Kian has
long been a practice of the police and the military when they file
trumped-up charges against activists.
The fight against impunity
is a shared struggle of all freedom-loving Filipinos. The murder of
Kian is an assault on all of us, especially the poor.
As Kian is laid to rest,
we call on the Filipino people to continue the fight against tyranny
and abuse, against fascism and impunity. We call on the people to
resist the fascist, US-backed Duterte regime.