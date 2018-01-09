Año vows relentless war against illegal drugs, crime, and corruption in turnover ceremony

|
Press Release
January 9, 2018
QUEZON CITY –
Incoming Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)
Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Eduardo M. Año vows to be the "conductor who
will lead towards a clear vision" while relentlessly waging a war
against illegal drugs, corruption, communist insurgency, and violent
extremism in the turnover ceremony held on Tuesday afternoon.
Facing the officials and
employees of DILG, OIC Año laid the blueprint of his leadership
focusing on illegal drugs citing that "with the collective efforts
of the employees and DILG-attached agencies, greater tasks will be
accomplished in the service of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte's
administration".
"Under my watch, the DILG
will relentlessly and resolutely wage a campaign to rid the country
of illegal drugs, criminality, and corruption. The threats of
communism and violent extremism will also be met head-on," says Año.
"I will strongly uphold
our primary mandate to 'promote peace and order, ensure public
safety and further strengthen local government capability aimed
towards the effective delivery of basic services to the citizenry'”
he adds.
To realize the said
endeavor, Año says that existing local institutions that deal with
peace and order and public safety such as the Peace and Order
Councils (POCs), Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (ADAC), and People’s Law
Enforcement Board (PLEB) shall be strengthened.
He also says that the
engagement of the citizens and other sectors of society in this
effort or a whole-of-nation approach is essential to this crusade.
The DILG OIC declares as
well that under his leadership, ranks of local and police officials
shall be "cleansed" to "separate the bad eggs from within the
ranks".
"As for local and police
officials, and all engaged in crime groups, you will be held
accountable and will be dealt with uncompromisingly for violating
our laws,” says Año.
Strengthening LGUs
According Año, being
earmarked with 15% more budget compared to last year implies greater
responsibility and accountability for the Department and higher
expectations to produce relevant and solid programs and projects.
"Local government
accountability and performance is one indicator which will enable us
to reach out to more Filipinos, ensuring that we are fulfilling our
mandate. Thus, we will make certain that we strike a balance between
our national and local government unit (LGU) driven initiatives,"
explains Año.
Continued scaling of the
performance meters that LGUs should meet such as Seal of Good Local
Governance and Performance Challenge Fund, says Año, will be
intensified to push LGUs to go beyond the demand of their job
employing better service performance for the people.
Año also promises to carry
out needs and capacity building programs for LGUs for them to
implement programs and projects that will address the needs of the
constituents, especially in the fields of local economic
development, social protection such as water, health facilities and
other relevant projects.
He also incites greater
efforts for disaster preparedness saying that "such initiatives must
start early on to protect the lives of our people and prevent
tragedies brought about by typhoons 'Urduja' and 'Vinta' from
happening again."
Improved internal governance capacity
"This is the only way for
us to effectively perform our mandate. Magagampanan lamang natin ang
ating katungkulan kung may sapat tayong kakayahan at kagamitan."
Año also spoke of
improving the internal governance capacity which includes the
recruitment of new Police, Jail, and Fire Personnel and the
necessary conduct of capacity enhancement activities.
He says that such
enhancement trainings will develop in them the values to become
persons responsible for the protection of the people’s lives,
procurement of necessary equipage, and construction of needed
facilities.
Año also acknowledged the
steadfast leadership of outgoing DILG OIC Catalino S. Cuy saying
that the turnover is about "brothers-in-arms accepting the greater
challenge of leading their own teams of civil servants for a chance
to better serve the Filipino public, and improve our communities and
country."