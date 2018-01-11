DPWH Samar I
materials lab maintains one-star rating
By
MAE ANGELICA R. COMOTA
January 11, 2018
CALBAYOG CITY –
DPWH Samar First District Engineering Office has sustained the
one-star rating for its materials testing laboratory. The rating was
issued last November 22, 2017 by the DPWH Bureau of Research and
Standards as a result of the evaluation and assessment they have
previously conducted on Samar First’s materials laboratory in
accordance with Department Order No. 126, series of 2016.
The star rating system
classifies testing laboratories into One-Star, Two-Star and
Three-Star categories based on the following criteria: availability
of testing equipment and apparatus, competence/ accreditation of
personnel, observance of health and safety standards, working area
of the laboratory, calibration of apparatus/ equipment, and
third-party certification.
Engr. Angeles Villaseñor,
assistant chief of the Materials Section, said that the rating is
the manifestation of the collective hard work of the materials
personnel, their Section Chief, Engr. Raquel Sumayo and District
Engineer Alvin Ignacio.
She added that the office
is now in the process of acquiring new equipment and apparatus as
well as encouraging their engineers to take the materials
accreditation exam so that they can obtain the Two-Star rating.