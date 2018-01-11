DPWH Samar I materials lab maintains one-star rating

By MAE ANGELICA R. COMOTA

CALBAYOG CITY – DPWH Samar First District Engineering Office has sustained the one-star rating for its materials testing laboratory. The rating was issued last November 22, 2017 by the DPWH Bureau of Research and Standards as a result of the evaluation and assessment they have previously conducted on Samar First’s materials laboratory in accordance with Department Order No. 126, series of 2016.

The star rating system classifies testing laboratories into One-Star, Two-Star and Three-Star categories based on the following criteria: availability of testing equipment and apparatus, competence/ accreditation of personnel, observance of health and safety standards, working area of the laboratory, calibration of apparatus/ equipment, and third-party certification.

Engr. Angeles Villaseñor, assistant chief of the Materials Section, said that the rating is the manifestation of the collective hard work of the materials personnel, their Section Chief, Engr. Raquel Sumayo and District Engineer Alvin Ignacio.