Caraycaray
Bridge opened to traffic limited to a 4-wheel type light
vehicles on January 11, 2018. (photo credit to Biliranisland.com)
DPWH-BDEO
announces the opening of Caraycaray bridge to traffic
By
DPWH-BDEO
January 12, 2018
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Biliran District
Engineering Office (BDEO) informs the general public that effective
January 11, 2018 at 8:00 o’clock in the morning, Caraycaray Bridge
is open to traffic.
DPWH-BDEO clarifies that
it will be opened to a 4-wheel type light vehicles only.
In an interview made by
Biliranisland.com to Engr. Alfredo L. Bollido, Assistant District
Engineer, he said that for vehicle vans, the passengers will have to
alight before the vehicle crosses the bridge. Bags and cargoes are
also unloaded before the vehicle crosses.
He further informed that
if PAGASA issues a Heavy rainfall warning, and the water rises, the
bridge will become off limits to vehicles and pedestrians.
According to Bollido,
total replacement is recommended for the Caraycaray Bridge, this,
after both approaches were washed out by continuous heavy rains
brought by Tropical Storm Urduja on December 15-16.
Both approaches of the
Caraycaray bridge undergone backfilling and embankment to serve as a
temporary passage for the public. It was opened to traffic for
motorcycles and tricycles on January 9, 2018 and to light vehicles
on January 11, 2018.
DPWH-BDEO advised the
travelling public especially the drivers, tricycles and motorcycle
riders to take extra careful when crossing the bridge and to follow
the traffic rules and regulations set by BDEO. It is the topmost
priority of the district office to ensure the safety of the public.
The Caray-Caray Bridge is
an essential bridge because it is the only access in going to the
Mainland of Leyte.
DPWH-BDEO is now preparing
for the request of the calamity fund to be used to rehabilitate the
damaged National infrastructure facilities in Biliran.