DPWH-Biliran DEO’s newly completed record archives, to help improve records keeping



Completed construction of Archives, Record Building inside Biliran District Engineering Office, Brgy. Calumpang, Naval, Biliran. The new facility has an allocation amount of P900,000 and funded under Biliran DEO’s Engineering Administrative Overhead (EAO) of FY 2017.

Press Release

February 22, 2018

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) has completed the construction of its Record Archives as one of the Quality Workplace Standards for effective implementation of ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System.

Mr. Bern L. Calomadre, Chief of Administrative Section of Biliran DEO said that the building can accommodate more or less 3000 archival boxes for thousands of records from the different Sections of Biliran DEO for the last ten years.

“The Anglo-Japanese Americans (AJA) Registrars Inc. only requires us to keep files from the last two years however, there are some old files that are still retrievable like Department Orders that is why we still keep it” he said.

Calomadre also said that in order to keep the efficiency of record keeping, they have made a move to dispose documents which are not under litigation.

“Old files which does not have any issues/ problems were properly disposed with the permission from the National Archives and in coordination with the Commission on Audit (COA),” he said.

“With the new archives building, files will be easier to access in times of need. If our employees can find files faster, they can accomplish more work and deliver excellent services to our client,” he added.