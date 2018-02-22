|
Completed
construction of Archives, Record Building inside Biliran
District Engineering Office, Brgy. Calumpang, Naval, Biliran.
The new facility has an allocation amount of P900,000 and
funded under Biliran DEO’s Engineering Administrative
Overhead (EAO) of FY 2017.
DPWH-Biliran
DEO’s newly completed record archives, to help improve records
keeping
Press
Release
February 22, 2018
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Biliran District
Engineering Office (DEO) has completed the construction of its
Record Archives as one of the Quality Workplace Standards for
effective implementation of ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System.
Mr. Bern L. Calomadre,
Chief of Administrative Section of Biliran DEO said that the
building can accommodate more or less 3000 archival boxes for
thousands of records from the different Sections of Biliran DEO for
the last ten years.
“The Anglo-Japanese
Americans (AJA) Registrars Inc. only requires us to keep files from
the last two years however, there are some old files that are still
retrievable like Department Orders that is why we still keep it” he
said.
Calomadre also said that
in order to keep the efficiency of record keeping, they have made a
move to dispose documents which are not under litigation.
“Old files which does not
have any issues/ problems were properly disposed with the permission
from the National Archives and in coordination with the Commission
on Audit (COA),” he said.
“With the new archives
building, files will be easier to access in times of need. If our
employees can find files faster, they can accomplish more work and
deliver excellent services to our client,” he added.
Biliran DEO was recently
been certified with the International Organization for
Standardization (ISO) 9001: 2015 last October, 2017. ISO 9001 is
international standard that focuses its requirements for Quality
Management System (QMS) including a strong customer focus, the
motivation and implication of top management, the process approach
and continual improvement.