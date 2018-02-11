SANDUGO rejects
and slams Pres. Duterte’s P20,000 offer to kill NPA
By
SANDUGO
February 11, 2018
QUEZON CITY –
“Maaring naghihirap ang mga Lumad, pero hindi nila kultura ang
maging bayaran, lalo’t hindi ang pumatay!” Jerome Succor Aba,
co-chairperson of Sandugo (Movement of Moro and Indigenous Peoples
for Self-Determination) said today in response to President Rodrigo
Duterte’s offer to the Lumad of P20,000 for every NPA they kill.
“President Duterte’s offer
to recruit and train the Lumad to be members of the Civilian
Auxiliary Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) and kill members of the
NPA for money is the height of his desperation to eliminate the
insurgency in Mindanao,” Aba said. “This only means that his
soldiers with all the new equipment, overflowing funds and the tacit
support of the United States military, could not suppress of the
intensifying civil war especially in Mindanao. Pres. Duterte has to
resort to bribery to gain the support of the Lumad or forcebly
recruit them to kill for him,” Aba said.
“The Lumad survived
centuries without much need of cash but by developing the land and
resources in their ancestral territories. Their deep sense of
community and identity impel them to protect themselves from
outsiders who want to plunder their lands. By trying to divide and
pit them against each other through military training and offer of
money to kill is simply bastardization of their culture. Pres.
Duterte reeks of the worst discrimination against the Lumad,” Aba
said.
“Many of the Lumad
leaders, who were previously offered large sums of money to allow
private corporations into their ancestral lands, were killed by
CAFGUs or paramilitary groups after they refused the offer,” Aba
said. He cited the case of Datu Jimmy Liguyon who was killed in 2012
by paramilitary leader Alde Salusad. In 2016, Salusad led his group,
the New Indigenous People’s Army for Reform (NIPAR) that killed a
pregnant woman and wounded five children in San Fernando, Bukidnon.
Aba also mentioned the
infamous Lianga massacre on September 1, 2015 where Datu Juvello
Sinzo, Lumad school director Emerito Samarca and Lumad leader Dionel
Campos were murdered by the paramilitary group Magahat-Bagani led by
Bobby Tejero and Loloy Tejero and elements of the 36th Infantry
Battalion.
“The list goes on of the
Lumad getting killed by their fellow Lumad who were trained,
brainwashed and paid by the Philippine military and the government,”
Aba said. “President Duterte’s offer to kill for money will further
embolden the paramilitary groups, CAFGU and the Philippine military
to kill anyone they label as NPA” Aba said.
“This is also the case of
the Capion massacre,” Aba said. On October 18, 2012, elements of the
27th Infantry Battalion and members of the CAFGU strafed the hut of
the Capion family and killed the mother, Juvy who was pregnant and
her two sons, Jordan, 13, and John Mark, 8. The father, Daguil
Capion then led his community against the entry of mining in their
ancestral lands. The AFP later announced it was a legitimate NPA-AFP
encounter. The massacre exposed the Task Force KiTaCo (Kiblawan,
Tampakan, Columbio) as a special unit created by the Philippine Army
to protect SMI-Xstrata’s mining interest in Tampakan, South Cotabato.
“The Lumad communities and
their leaders do not need the money offered by Pres. Duterte but the
respect of their right to their ancestral lands and resources that
they can develop for the coming generations. Duterte can offer a
bigger amount but the Lumad will always reject this and continue to
defend their ancestral lands even if it takes to be labelled as NPAs
and be killed by their own corrupted and trained to be mercenaries
by the AFP and Pres. Duterte,” Aba said. “This same corrupted line
of thought and prejudice against the Lumad by the US puppet and
fascist Pres. Duterte will only lead to further intensification of
the legitimate resistance of the Lumad and the Filipino masses. His
only way out of this social conflict is to pursue the peace talks
and address the roots of the on-going armed conflict,” Aba
concluded.