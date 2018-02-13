|
(L-R)
City Engr. Marlo Resulta, MPP Mario Balani, CCDHO Atty.
Anthony Singzon, Cong. Edgar Mary Sarmiento, DE Alvin
Ignacio, City Engr. Restituto Monsanto, RROW Coordinator
Anthony Baltazar and Maintenance Chief Engr. Ramon Calagos.
Samar I
intensifies road right-of-way acquisition
By
APRIL FATIMA DIRA-VILLANUEVA
February 13, 2018
CALBAYOG CITY – A
consultative stakeholders’ meeting between Congressman Edgar Mary
Sarmiento and representatives from Samar First District Engineering
Office, City Engineering Office and Calbayog City Development
Housing Office was conducted last January 25, 2018 at Rep.
Sarmiento’s District Office in Brgy. Payahan, Calbayog City. The
main agenda for the said meeting was the strict implementation of
the Right-of-Way (ROW) limit along National Roads.
During the meeting,
District Engineer Alvin Ignacio informed everyone that SFDEO will
implement a ROW patrol which will be directed to immediately remove
or cause the removal of all obstructions and prohibited uses within
the ROW of all national roads within the District and to prohibit
the presence or occurrence of structures, objects and activities
along our national roads as well as strictly disallow the building,
erection, construction, planting and fabrication of any barricade.
Selected maintenance
personnel will form the ROW patrol and will conduct routine roving
activities in order to maintain the 10-meter ROW limit. If they
encounter obstructions of any kind within said limit, its immediate
removal shall be executed.
According to RROW
Coordinator Anthony Baltazar, who presented the status of
encroachers and RROW obstruction, “it was concluded then that
pertinent laws, provisions and regulations has to be implemented in
strict compliance in its enforcement with the help of PNP Calbayog.”