Government must
cooperate with ICC in line with international obligations
A Statement by the Asian
Human Rights Commission
February 13, 2018
On 8 February 2018, Fatou
Bensoula, prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) at
the Hague announced her decision “to open a preliminary examination”
into the Philippine government’s war on drugs, which ‘potentially
falls within the Court’s jurisdiction’ (read full text of her speech
here). The Republic of the Philippines is State party to the Rome
Statute, which established the ICC to investigate international
crimes, since 2011.
The Asian Human Rights
Commission (AHRC) welcomes Prosecutor Bensoula’s decision to
“analyse crimes allegedly committed in the context of the war on
drugs”. Her “preliminary examination” could provide a platform to
initiate an impartial and independent inquiry into allegations of
extrajudicial killings of suspected criminals, drug dealers and
addicts in the context of war on drugs. Bensoula has stated that
this preliminary examination is not an investigation, but a “process
of examining the information available” to ascertain if “there is a
reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation”. In other words,
it is the equivalent of an investigation by a public prosecutor with
the mandate to determine whether or not there is “probable cause”
that a crime has been committed.
It is of concern however,
that President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesperson, Harry Roque, has
described the ICC’s decision as “a waste of the court’s time and
resources”. If the Philippine government is committed to clearing
its name and ending allegations of extrajudicial killings, it should
fully cooperate with the ICC. Roque’s remark is not helpful as it
undermines the international human rights mechanism, which the
Philippines has a duty and obligation to support.
Although Prosecutor
Bensoula has said that the ICC’s examination still acknowledges the
national jurisdiction’s primary responsibility to investigate and
prosecute those responsible for international crimes, it must be
asked whether an impartial and independent investigation is possible
in the Philippines. It is already widely reported that President
Duterte has openly intimidated the Supreme Court, the Commission on
Human Rights and the Office of the Ombudsman. The Department of
Justice, the agency with power to prosecute, has openly defended
President Duterte’s war on drugs, and denies there were
extrajudicial killings. It is under these circumstances, with the
repressive political climate and the politicization of ordinary
criminal procedures, that intervention by international human rights
bodies seem to be necessary.
The AHRC has already
observed that even if there are national investigations and
prosecutions, as in the case of teenager Kian delos Santos, who was
last seen alive on CCTV on 16 August 2017 being taken by policemen
in Caloocan, they can occur only after strong local and
international condemnation. But what about the cases in which the
arrest and killings were never captured by CCTV? To clear the
government of its alleged involvement, either through the direct
actions of the security forces, or through actively endorsing the
killing of criminals so President Duterte could fulfill his election
promise, it is imperative that the government fully cooperates with
the ICC. The ICC should be allowed to examine allegations to
determine whether or not the government has criminal liability.
The Philippine government,
as party to ICC and numerous international covenants on the
protection of human rights, should demonstrate its full commitment
to the international human rights system. Any remarks that go
against the intention of the ICC will only indicate that the
government is either unwilling or incapable of conducting an
impartial and effective investigation and prosecution of
extrajudicial killings.