Eastern Visayas
welcomes 2018 with 4.5% inflation rate
By
PSA-8
February 13, 2018
TACLOBAN CITY –
Eastern Visayas welcomed 2018 with a 4.5 percent Inflation Rate (IR).
This January 2018 IR was 0.5 percentage point faster compared with
its 4.0 percent IR a month ago and 1.7 percentage points faster than
the recorded 2.8 percent IR in the same period last year. The
regional inflation rate was 0.5 percentage point faster than the 4.0
percent national average.
Three provinces in the
region – Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Biliran posted faster
inflation rates in January 2018 compared with their figures in
December 2017. On the other hand, Southern Leyte and Leyte
registered decreases, while Samar had sustained its inflation rate
from December 2017. Northern Samar registered the highest IR at 7.3
percent, while Southern Leyte posted the lowest IR at 1.5 percent
(Table 1).
By major commodity groups,
Transport, Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Alcoholic Beverages and
Tobacco, and Furnishings, Household Equipment and Routine
Maintenance of the House exhibited higher annual growths from
December 2017 to January 2018.
On the other hand, annual
price changes in the Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other
Fuels, and Health slowed down from December 2017 to January 2018.
The rest of the commodity groups retained their previous month’s
rates.
The Purchasing Power of
Peso (PPP) of the region was recorded at P0.61 in January 2018. This
is weaker compared with the P0.62 PPP registered in the previous
month. This PPP implies that goods and services worth 100 pesos in
January 2018 only costs 61 pesos in 2006.
Northern Samar, Biliran
and Eastern Samar registered decreases in PPP compared with their
figures in December 2017. The rest of the provinces had sustained
its PPP. Biliran recorded the strongest PPP at P0.65, followed by
Northern Samar and Leyte at P0.62 and P0.61, respectively. Eastern
Samar, Samar, and Southern Leyte, meanwhile, posted the weakest PPP
at P0.60 (Table 1).