It’s okay to fall
in love with your boss, labor group says
By
ALU-TUCP
February 13, 2018
QUEZON CITY – There
is no government policy addressing workplace romance in the country
but there is none that prevents an employee from falling in love
with her/his boss either, claims the labor group Associated Labor
Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP).
An employee falling in
love with her/his boss is okay as long as it is exercised
across-the-board, says labor group Associated Labor Unions-Trade
Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) yesterday.
“Since there is no
government policy governing workplace romance between co-employees
or between a rank-and-file employee falling in love with her boss or
vice versa for that matter, the matter of workplace romance issue is
controlled by company’s management prerogative. And some employers
use or create such prerogative to lay off, demote, or transfer their
employees,” Tanjusay said.
That is why the ALU-TUCP
is calling for the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to step
in and issue guidelines on inter- and intra-office workplace romance
policy to prevent abusive employers from such oppressive management
prerogatives.
“The law is vague and
subject to many interpretations. Therefore, many employers tend to
demote, transfer, or lay off their employee on the basis of having a
relationship with their boss or with their co-employee –
particularly those who are not unionized,” he said.
“Though judicial
jurisprudences had always been in favour of complainant workers, the
DOLE regulation can help minimize employees and management from
strained relations and physical, financial and emotional
exasperation of going to the courts for those felt injustice,”
Tanjusay aid.
In its policy engagement
with the DOLE, the ALU-TUCP, however, maintains that company policy
should allow, not prevent, workplace romance, period. Workplace
romance should not be the cause for dismissal, demotion, transfer,
or diminution of wages and benefits.
“The management
prerogative’s policy on intra-office workplace romance should not be
restrictive. While we respect such prerogative, the most extreme the
policy can do is transfer an employee to another division or
department,” Tanjusay said.
The ALU-TUCP also
maintains that workplace romance company policy only covers the
couple’s professional relationship from 8a.m. to 5p.m. office hour
period.