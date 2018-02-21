|
This
P8.49M 3.55-kilometer all-weather road in Barangay Salvacion,
Alangalang, Leyte was implemented under the second phase of
the Agrarian Reform Communities Project (ARCP-II).
(Photo by Engr. Ellen Dico)
The road to
Salvacion and Langit
By
JOHN COLASITO
February 21, 2018
TACLOBAN CITY –
Nine months after the completed road project here was turned over,
Alicia D. Josol, Barangay Captain of Barangay Salvacion in Alangalang,
Leyte, remembers the time when the way going to her village was
dangerous, as it was very slippery.
Accidents happened
regularly. She even fell down one time from her ride on a motorcycle
or “habal-habal,” as it is commonly known in the area.
There was no decent road
at all. It was an unpaved one, only a foot trail where pedestrians,
animals and motorcycles could pass by.
The road was such in a
terrible state that accidents are an accepted reality.
It was part of the price
to pay when going to the village. It was also a reality that they
would have to wade through waist-deep water every time it rains just
so they could go to their place, Josol said.
Now, these are just
memories of the past.
Josol thanked the
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), the Asian Development Bank (ADB)
that provided the funds under the second phase of the Agrarian
Reform Communities Project, and the local government unit (LGU) of
Alangalang.
Mayor Reynaldo Capon Sr.
said that today, the road is made more comfortable.
People can already travel
here and to the adjacent Barangay Langit using a bicycle, something
that used to be unthinkable before, he added.
There are now more
vehicles that ply this area. Motorcycle fare has gone down to P20
from the previous P80 to P100, Capon said.
The P8.49-million total
project cost of the 3.55-kilometer road was shouldered by the LGU
and a loan from the ADB by the national government.
Thus, Regional Director
Sheila Enciso reminded the recipients during the turnover of the
said road project to maintain it in good condition for 10 years.
Otherwise, the LGU will have to pay the loan counterpart, equivalent
to 40 percent of the total project cost.
Meanwhile, Leyte-Biliran
Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Renato Badilla advised
the residents in the area to take this opportunity in improving
their quality of life.
According to him, this
project is aimed at increasing household income by improving farm
production, thereby reducing poverty in the countryside.