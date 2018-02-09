Students storm
CHED to protest fee collection, hikes
By
NUSP
February 9, 2018
QUEZON CITY – Youth
and students led by the National Union of Students of the
Philippines (NUSP) stormed Commission on Higher Education (CHED) on
Friday to condemn the proposed increase in tuition and other school
fees (TOSF) this year and the continuing collection of TOSF in State
Universities and Colleges (SUCs).
“Due to this Commission’s inutility, private Higher Education
Institutions (HEIs) have freedom to increase TOSFI without any
disapproval from the government, while SUCs still find ways to
collect tuition and other school fees, despite having a Free
Education law in place,” NUSP Deputy Secretary-General Raoul Manuel
said.
The Union exposed on Monday that around 400 schools will increase
tuition and other school fees this year at an average rate of six to
ten per cent.
“The increase in tuition and other school fees is indeed an added
burden to students. We are talking about thousands of pesos in
addition to the expensive cost of education in private schools,”
Manuel claimed.
‘Maneuvers’ in SUCs
NUSP also slammed the continuing tuition and other school fees
collection in State Universities and Colleges.
According to the Union, several SUCs ‘maneuver’ RA 10931 or the
Universal Access to Quality Higher Education Law to still collect
fees from the students.
“In Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), students were
required to pay miscellaneous fees amounting to P1,500 to P6,000.
Freshmen also paid the whole amount of tuition and other school
fees,” Manuel reported.
“In University of the Philippines (UP), some students were forced to
opt-out of the free tuition policy. In the Manila campus of UP,
freshies also paid tuition and other school fees,” Manuel added.
NUSP also received complaints from Visayas State University where
free tuition was implemented to cover all students on the first
semester of Academic Year (AY) 2017-2018, but was withdrawn in the
second semester and the school switched to limiting the
beneficiaries of free tuition, similar to the discriminatory
Socialized Tuition System of UP. Moreover, the school revised its
grading scheme to automatically give a grade of 5.0 (failure) to
students with INC (incomplete) standing.
“Under the deceptive law, students with failing grades will no
longer be qualified for free education. This implies that the school
can now collect tuition and other fees from them, regardless of the
fact that some students fail their subjects because, in the first
place, they work while studying to cope with the exorbitant school
fees,” said NUSP.
Education becoming a business
The student union likewise denounced the “profiteering” in private
schools through tuition and other school fees increases.
“Private school owners lie through their teeth when they say that
tuition hikes will lead to higher quality of education. Their
historical financial data belie their own statements: fee hikes only
result in higher profits for these capitalist-educators who see
education as a good business venture,” claimed Manuel.
According to the study conducted by the NUSP, among the schools with
millions of revenues from tuition and other school fees last 2016,
the University of the East (UE), Lyceum of the Philippines
University (LPU), and Far Eastern University (FEU) topped the list
with 600 million pesos each in gross revenue from tuition and other
school fees.
“Duterte and his agencies should know what they are signing up for.
The more expensive education gets, the bigger the protest actions
will be outside their gates. They must brace up to face the
students’ rage if they continue being a protector of these
capitalist-educators,” ended Manuel.
NUSP called on to the students to join the National Walkout on
February 23.