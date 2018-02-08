EVRAA 2018:
|
LEYTE'S
PRIDE! Wrestling Team of #LeyteEVRAA2018 hauls 13 gold and 2
silver. Coaches: Ma’am Baby Salvacion Canamaque and Sir Jose
Edgar Blones.
Leyte Wrestling Team hauls
13 gold, looks forward to Palaro
By
FELIX ASIS
February 8, 2018
CALBAYOG CITY –
Leyte Conquerors lived up to their stellar billing dominating the
Wrestling Competitions with 13 gold medals of the 16 gold at stake
and two silver medal in the Eastern Visayas Regional Athletic
Association (EVRAA) Meet 2018 at the Rawis Covered Court, Feb. 6.
The win was four gold
medals greater than the nine gold they have in last year’s EVRAA to
claim the championship in the event.
“The team will continue
training for the Palaro as we want to surpass the six gold medals we
got in Antique last year,” said Jose Edgar Blones, coach of
secondary girls.
Coached by Baby Salvacion
Cañamaque, the secondary boys bagged 7 gold and 1 silver and the
secondary girls capped six gold and 1 silver.
Gold medalists in the boys
category were Joenil Lagarde, Crispin Cruzzel Caliguid, Diomel Hugo,
Jesus Gabriel Raganit, Jonathan Berdida, Pedro Obias and Anthony
Pangan.
“We are going to Vigan and
hopefully we win gold also,” said Lagarde.
In the girls division, the
gold medalists were Zenith Gayas, Lovely Ann De la Cruz, Jane Erasmo,
Veronica Ompod, Mariel Liwanag and Renalyn Claros.
The silver medalists were
Joel Belecario and Marilyn Villaruel.