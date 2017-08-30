|
David
P. Adongay Jr., (wearing black jacket) District Engineer
inspects the on-going widening along Naval-Caibiran Cross
Country Road (NCCR) with a construction budget of
P37,418,424.94. Adongay reported that the project is being
fast-tracked to finish the project on or before October 8,
2017. As of August 30, 2017, it has an accomplishment of
58%.
DE Adongay
monitors on-going and completed FY 2017 projects
By
CHELSEA QUIJANO-SALLOMAN
September 24, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran –
Engr. David P. Adongay Jr., District Engineer of Biliran District
Engineering Office (BDEO) conducts inspection around the district on
August 16, 2017 together with Engr. Ginisar M. Romero, Engineer II.
The first project
inspected by DE Adongay is the substantially completed Asphalt
overlay along Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road with a construction
cost of P33.322M.
The project entails the
application of asphalt overlay on existing concrete pavement with
minor corrections with a width of 6.10 m. and a thickness of 50 mm
covering an area of 7.316 lane km.
According to Adongay,
application of a Reflective Thermoplastic Stripping Materials will
be the last activity of the project. The completion of this project
will provide a smooth riding surface for the traveling public as
well as provide convenience in transporting agricultural and aquatic
products to market centers.
Construction of Drainage
along Biliran Circumferential Road is another project inspected by
DE Adongay. The project is still on-going upon DE’s inspection.
Major scope of work of the project is the construction of both open
drainage on some sections and covered drainage on another section
with a total length of 1,860 ln.m. It is to be constructed after a
3.05 m. widened shoulder.
Adongay reported that the
project has already 58% accomplishment as of August 30, 2017 and is
target to be completed on October 1, 2017. The completion of this
project will provide a drainage structure that will contain runoff
water from the mountain sides during rainy days which will prevent
flooding along the National Road thereby preventing its
deterioration.
The district engineer also
took time to inspect the on-going Rehabilitation of Damaged Paved
National Road along Naval-Caibiran Cross Country road (NCCR).
Adongay said that the major scope of work of the project is the
replacement of damaged concrete pavement to new concrete with a
construction budget of P1.457M.
“The project was
prioritized because of the significant cracking along the above
section which when left unattended might cause vehicular accident,”
said Adongay.
Adongay reported that as
of August 30, 2017, the project is already completed.
The last project inspected
by DE Adongay is the Widening along Naval-Caibiran Cross Country
Road (NCCR) with a construction budget of P37.218M The project
involves the construction of additional lanes on both sides of the
existing paved road with a width of 3.35 m., a thickness of 0.28 m.
and a length of 1.30 Kms. on one (1) section along Naval-Caibiran
Cross Country Road. It includes also construction of drainage and
installation of road safety features. Adongay reported that the
project is being fast-tracked to finish the project on or before
October 8, 2017.
As of August 30, 2017, it
has an accomplishment of 58%.
“I will be consistently
monitoring the projects in an alternate schedule without the
knowledge of the contractor so as to see if they are doing their
job,” said Adongay.