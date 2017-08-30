

David P. Adongay Jr., (wearing black jacket) District Engineer inspects the on-going widening along Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road (NCCR) with a construction budget of P37,418,424.94. Adongay reported that the project is being fast-tracked to finish the project on or before October 8, 2017. As of August 30, 2017, it has an accomplishment of 58%.

DE Adongay monitors on-going and completed FY 2017 projects

By CHELSEA QUIJANO-SALLOMAN

September 24, 2017

NAVAL, Biliran – Engr. David P. Adongay Jr., District Engineer of Biliran District Engineering Office (BDEO) conducts inspection around the district on August 16, 2017 together with Engr. Ginisar M. Romero, Engineer II.

The first project inspected by DE Adongay is the substantially completed Asphalt overlay along Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road with a construction cost of P33.322M.

The project entails the application of asphalt overlay on existing concrete pavement with minor corrections with a width of 6.10 m. and a thickness of 50 mm covering an area of 7.316 lane km.

According to Adongay, application of a Reflective Thermoplastic Stripping Materials will be the last activity of the project. The completion of this project will provide a smooth riding surface for the traveling public as well as provide convenience in transporting agricultural and aquatic products to market centers.

Construction of Drainage along Biliran Circumferential Road is another project inspected by DE Adongay. The project is still on-going upon DE’s inspection. Major scope of work of the project is the construction of both open drainage on some sections and covered drainage on another section with a total length of 1,860 ln.m. It is to be constructed after a 3.05 m. widened shoulder.

Adongay reported that the project has already 58% accomplishment as of August 30, 2017 and is target to be completed on October 1, 2017. The completion of this project will provide a drainage structure that will contain runoff water from the mountain sides during rainy days which will prevent flooding along the National Road thereby preventing its deterioration.

The district engineer also took time to inspect the on-going Rehabilitation of Damaged Paved National Road along Naval-Caibiran Cross Country road (NCCR). Adongay said that the major scope of work of the project is the replacement of damaged concrete pavement to new concrete with a construction budget of P1.457M.

“The project was prioritized because of the significant cracking along the above section which when left unattended might cause vehicular accident,” said Adongay.

Adongay reported that as of August 30, 2017, the project is already completed.

The last project inspected by DE Adongay is the Widening along Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road (NCCR) with a construction budget of P37.218M The project involves the construction of additional lanes on both sides of the existing paved road with a width of 3.35 m., a thickness of 0.28 m. and a length of 1.30 Kms. on one (1) section along Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road. It includes also construction of drainage and installation of road safety features. Adongay reported that the project is being fast-tracked to finish the project on or before October 8, 2017.

