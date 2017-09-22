|
Biliran
District Engineering Office (BDEO) representatives headed by
Supremo Victor Sabistsana (wearing light blue polo shirt),
Engineer II together with Neo Jay Cagabhion, (wearing dark
blue polo shirt) Engineer II, and Ginisar M. Romero,
Engineer II discuss the updates and accomplishments of 2017
BDEO projects in the district over a radio program Kapihan:
Pulong-pulong nga Bayan at Radyo Natin FM hosted by Mrs.
Florelis E. Jackson, (wearing green polo shirt) PIA Station
Manager and Mrs. Lailanie Tupaz, PIA Staff on August 10,
2017.
DPWH-Biliran DEO
delivered project accomplishment ahead of the planned target as of
August, this year
By
CHELSEA QUIJANO-SALLOMAN
September 22, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran –
David P. Adongay Jr., District Engineer of Biliran District
Engineering Office has sticked to his promise of fast-tracking the
CY 2017 Infrastructure Projects as the district delivered 40.41%
accomplishment ahead from the planned target accomplishment of only
31.33% as of August, this year.
The district engineer
recently conducted various project inspections within the district
for the month of August to make sure projects are implemented
properly and in accordance with quality standards.
Adongay revealed that he
doesn’t have a definite time schedule when conducting project
inspections.
“I will be consistently
monitoring the projects in an alternate schedule without the
knowledge of the contractor in order to evaluate if they are doing
their job,” said Adongay.
As of August 30, 2017
monitoring report, out of the 57 CY 2017 listed projects based on
General Appropriation Act (GAA), Biliran DEO has completed 45
projects with 9 on-going and three Not-Yet-Started (NYS) projects.
According to Engr. Rosario
B. Rosete, Chief of Planning and Design Section, one project which
is the Rehabilitation of Access Road leading to Naval Port including
Right-of-Way (ROW) at Naval, Biliran is now on the 3rd Revision for
the Program of Work (POW), Detailed Unit Price Analysis (DUPA) and
Plans.
For the Rehabilitation of
Maripipi Circumferential Road, Rosete revealed that contract for the
project was already forwarded to the Regional Office last August 18,
2017 for signature by the Regional Director.
Meanwhile, the
Rehabilitation of National Road Slips, Soil Collapse and Landslide
along Naval- Caibiran Cross Country Road is up for implementation
soon. Once these projects will be approved, implementation of these
projects will be monitored for fast completion.