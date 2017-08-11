|
DPWH
Regional Director Edgar B. Tabacon (wearing i.d) awards
District Engineer David P. Adongay Jr. (wearing light blue
checkered polo) of Biliran District Engineering Office (BDEO)
the Recognition Certificate citing his leadership of BDEO a
factor in achieving the agency’s Developmental Communication
(DevComm) goals and placing his district office in the
second place. The awarding of certificate is assisted by
Assistant Regional Director, Armando G. Estrella (wearing
green polo shirt), and Regional Public Information Officer
II, Antonieta R. Lim (wearing dress) held at DPWH Regional
Office, Baras, Palo, Leyte on August 11, 2017.
DPWH-Biliran DEO
awarded as one of the top achieving district in region 8
By
CHELSEA QUIJANO-SALLOMAN
September 22, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)- Biliran District
Engineering Office (DEO) was awarded as one of the top achieving
district in Region VIII under the leadership of David P. Adongay Jr.
District Engineer.
In a simple ceremony
conducted on August 11 at DPWH Regional Office, Baras, Palo, Leyte,
Edgar B. Tabacon, Regional Director cited the district engineering
offices which have topped achievement in terms of construction,
maintenance, and finance thereby contributing to the attainment of
the agency’s targets.
In terms of Financial
Accomplishment, Biliran DEO ranked no. four of the top 10 DEOs
recognized by the Regional Director to have attained or surpassed
the 73% Absorptive Capacity target set by the Central Office, having
82.90% absorptive capacity as of July, 2017.
Top Five district
engineers were also named for exemplary leadership that have
contributed to the successful implementation of DPWH’s Development
Communication Program.
First Place was awarded to
District Engineer Alvin A. Ignacio of Samar First District
Engineering Office; Second Place - District Engineer David P.
Adongay Jr. of Biliran District Engineering Office; Third Place -
District Engineer Ma. Margarita C. Junia of Southern Leyte District
Engineering Office; Fourth Place - District Engineer Ferdinand A.
Briones, and Fifth Place awarded both to District Engineers Lino
Francisco C. Gonzalez and Eusebio T. Culas of Leyte 4th District
Engineering Office and Leyte 5th District Engineering Office
respectively.
RD Tabacon awarded DE
Adongay Jr. the Recognition Certificate citing his leadership of
BDEO a factor in achieving the agency’s Developmental Communication
(DevComm) goals in placing his district office in the second place.
The awarding of
certificate was assisted by Armando G. Estrella, Assistant Regional
Director and Mrs. Antonieta R. Lim, Regional Public Information
Officer II, at DPWH Regional Office, Baras, Palo, Leyte on August
11, 2017. The DPWH’s Developmental Communication Program aims to
promote transparency, advocate its programs, and encourage the
citizenry to participate in governance.