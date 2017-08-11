

DPWH-Biliran DEO awarded as one of the top achieving district in region 8

By CHELSEA QUIJANO-SALLOMAN

September 22, 2017

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)- Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) was awarded as one of the top achieving district in Region VIII under the leadership of David P. Adongay Jr. District Engineer.

In a simple ceremony conducted on August 11 at DPWH Regional Office, Baras, Palo, Leyte, Edgar B. Tabacon, Regional Director cited the district engineering offices which have topped achievement in terms of construction, maintenance, and finance thereby contributing to the attainment of the agency’s targets.

In terms of Financial Accomplishment, Biliran DEO ranked no. four of the top 10 DEOs recognized by the Regional Director to have attained or surpassed the 73% Absorptive Capacity target set by the Central Office, having 82.90% absorptive capacity as of July, 2017.

Top Five district engineers were also named for exemplary leadership that have contributed to the successful implementation of DPWH’s Development Communication Program.

First Place was awarded to District Engineer Alvin A. Ignacio of Samar First District Engineering Office; Second Place - District Engineer David P. Adongay Jr. of Biliran District Engineering Office; Third Place - District Engineer Ma. Margarita C. Junia of Southern Leyte District Engineering Office; Fourth Place - District Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones, and Fifth Place awarded both to District Engineers Lino Francisco C. Gonzalez and Eusebio T. Culas of Leyte 4th District Engineering Office and Leyte 5th District Engineering Office respectively.

