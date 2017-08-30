|
Road
Concreting/ Opening of Biliran Diversion Road is on-going
with base preparation and installation of forms on one lane
in preparation for concrete pouring and embankment on the
other lanes and riprapping. As of August 30, 2017, the
project has 85% accomplishment under contract with Chu
Construction.
Biliran diversion
road project 85% completed as of August, this year
By
CHELSEA QUIJANO-SALLOMAN
September 22, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran –
Travelers are looking forward for the completion of the P43M Biliran
Diversion Road project here in this province with expected to
reduced travel time of about 20 minutes.
Over the local radio
program Kapihan: Pulong-pulong ng Bayan segment hosted by Mrs.
Flordelis E. Jackson, PIA Station Manager and Mrs. Lailanie Tupaz,
PIA Staff on August 10, Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO)
representative, Supremo Victor Sabitsana, Engineer II informed the
public that the project is already 85% completed as of August 30,
2017.
“The work was continuous
before but suddenly stops its activities because of the problem on
permit to enter. Just recently, the problem was solved hence project
implementation is resumed”, said Sabitsana.
Sabitsana also informed
the listeners of the program that Biliran DEO encountered new
problem in the implementation of the project due to existing
electrical post of the Biliran Electric Cooperatives Inc. (BILECO).
When asked on the 100%
completion date of the project, Sabitsana explained that the
accomplishment is not yet foreseen because DPWH will depend on when
the BILECO will removed the blocking electrical post.
“The office already
requests BILECO to transfer the electrical post to fast-track the
completion of the by-pass project,” explained Sabitsana.
According to Sabitsana,
completion of the project will save a lot of time say more or less
20 minutes compared to the old route because the diversion road is a
4-lane structure which can accommodate big volume of passing
vehicles.
The population to be
served by the road ranges from 120,000 to 135,000, 7 Municipalities
and 50 Barangays. It will provide the traveling public coming from
Tacloban City, Ormoc City, Baybay City and from other neighboring
municipalities going to the northern and eastern part of Biliran
Province and vice versa a much safer and faster transport of goods.