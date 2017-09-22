At the UN Review on PH rights
compliance in Geneva
Karapatan calls
on UN rights council for independent investigation on attacks vs
rights defenders, EJKs
By
KARAPATAN
September 22, 2017
QUEZON CITY – At
the 36th United Nations Human Rights Council session in Geneva,
Switzerland, Karapatan, speaking on behalf of international human
rights organizations Civicus and International Service for Human
Rights (ISHR), called on the member States of the UN HRC to support
the call for “a halt to all forms of attacks on human rights
defenders in the Philippines, the enactment of a law for their
protection, and the acceptance of a full, independent visit to the
Philippines by UN Special Rapporteurs, including on the situation of
HRDs.”
Since the previous session
on the Universal Periodic Review of the Philippines last May 2017,
the Philippine government received 257 recommendations, of which 103
are supported and 154 noted by the Duterte administration.
Karapatan Deputy Secretary
General Roneo Clamor, who delivered the said statement at the UN HRC,
said that in the first year of the Duterte regime, at least fifty
human rights defenders, many who were leaders of peasant and
indigenous communities, have been killed under the cover of
counter-insurgency programs. This was worsened by President
Duterte’s ‘war on drugs’, which has also resulted in thousands more
casualties of regular Filipino citizens, Clamor said.
“Since the May review,
human rights activists have seen no reprieve in the harassment and
threats by State security forces. This includes the Secretary
General of people’s organisation Karapatan, Cristina Palabay.
Duterte’s pronouncements endanger the lives of HRDs who speak out
against his repressive policies, including the drug war and martial
law declarations, as well as for respect of rights, such as to a
safe and healthy environment. The filing of trumped-up charges to
criminalize HRDs has been normalized by the government, hampering us
from doing our work and violating our freedom of association,” he
further stated.
Karapatan also raised
concerns on the “ominous signs of a nationwide martial law under
Pres. Duterte” that, the organization said, “hover like a sword of
Damocles over HRDs and the Filipino people.”
“Our history shows that
such a decision will worsen the current state of human rights in the
country,” he added.
Meanwhile, Karapatan
Secretary General Cristina Palabay criticized the Duterte regime’s
continuing denial of the occurrence of extrajudicial killings and
other rights violations in the Philippines before the international
human rights body, referring to the recent statement of Ambassador
Evan Garcia before the said UN HRC session.
“The truth about the
worsening human rights situation in the Philippines and the rising
protest of Filipino people against Duterte’s tyrannical rule, as
shown by yesterday’s protest actions in Luneta, Manila and other
cities and countries, trumps all their lies, fake news and
misinformation,” she concluded.