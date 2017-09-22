Peace Buzz: Call
for unity towards peace
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
September 22, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace
Process (OPAPP) will launch a Peace Buzz that will kick-off in
Baguio City on September 21 and culminates in Marawi City on October
3, 2017 in line with the celebration of National Peace Consciousness
Month.
Peace Buzz is an actual
bus ferrying resource speakers, cultural group, various stakeholders
and OPAPP personnel to conduct People’s Conversations, Serbisyo
Caravans and other peace-related activities in multiple strategic
stopovers.
Catbalogan is the third
stopover of the Peace Buzz which is anticipated to arrive on
September 25, 2017. Secretary Jesus G. Dureza, Presidential Adviser
on the Peace Process is also expected to arrive via chopper in 8ID
Headquarters after having an aerial monitoring of OPAPP PAyapa at
MAsaganang PamayaNAn or PAMANA Projects in the municipalities of
Silvino Lubos, Matuguinao and San Jose de Buan.
Through collaboration of
the 8ID, OPAPP, government officials and other key stakeholders, a
series of activities will be conducted like Peace Building
Conversations involving youth, women and indigenous people,
Motorcade/Torch Parade, Solidarity Dinner, Candle-lighting and
launching of Peace and Prosperity Roadmap and Peace Caravans in
selected conflict-affected areas in Eastern Visayas.
Maj. Gen. Raul M. Farnacio,
8ID Commander once said in his solidarity message, “I encourage all
of you as stakeholders to bridge the gap between the government and
the issues set forth by the communist rebels. We shall serve as
bridging leaders, ready to forge a common understanding and a
collaborative response to end the roots of insurgency,” he stated.
These major event calls
the participation not only the government officials and people of
different provinces of Samar and Leyte but also the whole nation to
stand as one who would take their part in achieving a just and
lasting peace in a conducive developing country.