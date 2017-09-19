The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Twitter
 
 
more news...

DPWH: Heal Mother Nature

National minorities file cases at the GRP-NDFP CARHRIHL monitoring committee

Stronger PH-Russia relations bank on complementarity

Graduating class of Escuela Taller of Bohol ready to help restore earthquake-damaged built heritage

GDME Fruits and Vegetables leads PH highland farmers to global market

Stop the killings in the Philippines now!

DAR concretes road, opens opportunities

Blood of slain Lumad youth by CAFGU is on Duterte’s hand

 

 

 

 

 
 
The Chicago Nightingales
The Chicago Nightingales. (Photo by Rex Viejon, RN)

Chicago Nightingales keeps memory of Church Bells ringing after 116 years during Balangiga Remembrance

By ROSE SAN DIEGO
September 19, 2017

CHICAGO – The Chicago Nightingales (CN), a nurses organization commemorated a vigil when they assembled at their regular board meeting in observance of an occurrence in the Samar Region, nearly 116 years ago next week on September 28, 1901 in the town of Balangiga during the Philippine American War 1899-1902.

During the event, the names of forty-eight soldiers who lost their lives in action from the roster of the US Army 9th Infantry Regiment of Company “C” were read by four Chicago Nightingale nurses following an impromptu strike of a miniature bell each time twelve names were called. The bells chime echoing out to the group of nurses leaving goosebump sensations. A separate blank paper was folded in quarters with a lone chime representing in memoriam the twenty-eight villagers killed also that day, who either resided in the town or nearby barangays. The memorial program reading of the names for the nurses organizations was led by its CN President Phoebe Doruelo, RN.

In an asserted effort the Chicago Nightingales stands along with Philippine President Duterte in requesting the assistance of US President Donald Trump to safely secure the immediate release of the three church bells removed from the Town of Balangiga, Samar. Our mission is to help remind the sacrifices made then and to keep the bells ringing for the fallen until their return.

The healing process must begin somewhere, from someone and thus far it has taken our nations heroes of 1942, to include the Forgotten War of Korea and Vietnam to know first-hand the ugly face of war. The Philippine American War was unavoidable under its existing colonial conditions that ended tragically on both sides 116 years ago.

Chicago Nightingales is a 501 c (3) status founded in 2013. A voluntary, impartial, neutral and independent humanitarian organization whose mission is to promote health and wellness in the community and provide assistance to communities stricken by human-induced disaster or calamities locally and in third world countries, principally the Philippines.

 

 