

The Chicago Nightingales. (Photo by Rex Viejon, RN)

Chicago Nightingales keeps memory of Church Bells ringing after 116 years during Balangiga Remembrance

By ROSE SAN DIEGO

September 19, 2017

CHICAGO – The Chicago Nightingales (CN), a nurses organization commemorated a vigil when they assembled at their regular board meeting in observance of an occurrence in the Samar Region, nearly 116 years ago next week on September 28, 1901 in the town of Balangiga during the Philippine American War 1899-1902.

During the event, the names of forty-eight soldiers who lost their lives in action from the roster of the US Army 9th Infantry Regiment of Company “C” were read by four Chicago Nightingale nurses following an impromptu strike of a miniature bell each time twelve names were called. The bells chime echoing out to the group of nurses leaving goosebump sensations. A separate blank paper was folded in quarters with a lone chime representing in memoriam the twenty-eight villagers killed also that day, who either resided in the town or nearby barangays. The memorial program reading of the names for the nurses organizations was led by its CN President Phoebe Doruelo, RN.

In an asserted effort the Chicago Nightingales stands along with Philippine President Duterte in requesting the assistance of US President Donald Trump to safely secure the immediate release of the three church bells removed from the Town of Balangiga, Samar. Our mission is to help remind the sacrifices made then and to keep the bells ringing for the fallen until their return.

The healing process must begin somewhere, from someone and thus far it has taken our nations heroes of 1942, to include the Forgotten War of Korea and Vietnam to know first-hand the ugly face of war. The Philippine American War was unavoidable under its existing colonial conditions that ended tragically on both sides 116 years ago.