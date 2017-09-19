|
The
Chicago Nightingales. (Photo by Rex Viejon, RN)
Chicago
Nightingales keeps memory of Church Bells ringing after 116 years
during Balangiga Remembrance
By
ROSE SAN DIEGO
September 19, 2017
CHICAGO – The
Chicago Nightingales (CN), a nurses organization commemorated a
vigil when they assembled at their regular board meeting in
observance of an occurrence in the Samar Region, nearly 116 years
ago next week on September 28, 1901 in the town of Balangiga during
the Philippine American War 1899-1902.
During the event, the
names of forty-eight soldiers who lost their lives in action from
the roster of the US Army 9th Infantry Regiment of Company “C” were
read by four Chicago Nightingale nurses following an impromptu
strike of a miniature bell each time twelve names were called. The
bells chime echoing out to the group of nurses leaving goosebump
sensations. A separate blank paper was folded in quarters with a
lone chime representing in memoriam the twenty-eight villagers
killed also that day, who either resided in the town or nearby
barangays. The memorial program reading of the names for the nurses
organizations was led by its CN President Phoebe Doruelo, RN.
In an asserted effort the
Chicago Nightingales stands along with Philippine President Duterte
in requesting the assistance of US President Donald Trump to safely
secure the immediate release of the three church bells removed from
the Town of Balangiga, Samar. Our mission is to help remind the
sacrifices made then and to keep the bells ringing for the fallen
until their return.
The healing process must
begin somewhere, from someone and thus far it has taken our nations
heroes of 1942, to include the Forgotten War of Korea and Vietnam to
know first-hand the ugly face of war. The Philippine American War
was unavoidable under its existing colonial conditions that ended
tragically on both sides 116 years ago.
Chicago Nightingales is a
501 c (3) status founded in 2013. A voluntary, impartial, neutral
and independent humanitarian organization whose mission is to
promote health and wellness in the community and provide assistance
to communities stricken by human-induced disaster or calamities
locally and in third world countries, principally the Philippines.